Emirates plane crash investigation 'to be over by end-2017'

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) is expecting the investigation into Emirates jet that crash landed at Dubai International in August last year will be completed by year-end.

All 300 passengers and crew were safely evacuated, but a firefighter died while tackling flames after the Boeing 777-300, arriving from Thiruvananthapuram, India, skidded along the runway for 800 metres on its fuselage.

A preliminary report released in September by the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority found the pilot aborted the landing after an initial touchdown, but the aircraft hit the runway as its landing gear retracted.

Khaled Al Arif, executive director of aviation safety, DCAA told Arabian Business this week that they were hoping for the investigation to be over by year-end.

Earlier this year, GCAA director-general Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi told this website that the investigation will take about a year to complete.