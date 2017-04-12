Emirates plane crash investigation 'to be over by end-2017'

Preliminary report by the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority found the pilot aborted the landing at DXB

By Parag Deulgaonkar
  • Wednesday, 12 April 2017 2:04 PM

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) is expecting the investigation into Emirates jet that crash landed at Dubai International in August last year will be completed by year-end.

All 300 passengers and crew were safely evacuated, but a firefighter died while tackling flames after the Boeing 777-300, arriving from Thiruvananthapuram, India, skidded along the runway for 800 metres on its fuselage.

A preliminary report released in September by the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority found the pilot aborted the landing after an initial touchdown, but the aircraft hit the runway as its landing gear retracted.

Khaled Al Arif, executive director of aviation safety, DCAA told Arabian Business this week that they were hoping for the investigation to be over by year-end.

Earlier this year, GCAA director-general Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi told this website that the investigation will take about a year to complete.

Related:

Stories

Private jet in terror plunge after Emirates turbulence drama

Pilot 'error' blamed for Atlantis Palm helicopter crash, says GCAA

Emirates crash inquiry to take 'two to three years', says GCAA director

UAE's GCAA publishes preliminary report on Emirates plane crash

Landing gear failure on Emirates A380 under investigation

Topics

Aviation

Companies

Emirates Group

Also in Transport

Siemens says to set up global logistics HQ in Dubai

Oman Air carries 7.7m passengers in 2016, up 21%

Also in UAE

Dubai banking major posts first quarterly profit for nearly 2 years

Dubai relaxes rules to allow hotels to build rooftop restaurants

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
The cost of the US laptop ban

The cost of the US laptop ban

Aviation analysts and airline bosses are warning of significant...

Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Couldn't a laptop with a bomb inside still pose a danger within...

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking