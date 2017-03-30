Emirates plane involved in runway collision at Singapore airport

An Emirates Airbus A380 and Singapore’s Scoot’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner hit each other early on Thursday at Changi Airport, according to media reports.

The accident happened when Scoot’s Flight TZ188, bound for Tianjin, China, was taxiing before take-off when the left wing of the plane came into contact with Emirates aircraft.

All 303 passengers and 11 crew were safe, The Strait Times reported quoting an airline spokesperson.

Emirates flight EK405 from Singapore to Dubai on March 30 was slightly damaged during pushback, an Emirates spokesperson said.

“Engineering inspections determined that some repairs will be required and as a result all our affected passengers have now been rebooked on alternative flights,” the spokesperson said, emphasising safety of the passengers and crew was of utmost importance.

A Changi Airport Group told local media that the airport is working with relevant authorities to investigate the incident.