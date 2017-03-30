Emirates plane involved in runway collision at Singapore airport

Emirates Airbus A380 and Singapore’s Scoot’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner hit each other at Changi Airport

By Staff writer
  • Thursday, 30 March 2017 2:20 PM
(Getty Images - for illustrative purposes only)

(Getty Images - for illustrative purposes only)

An Emirates Airbus A380 and Singapore’s Scoot’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner hit each other early on Thursday at Changi Airport, according to media reports.

The accident happened when Scoot’s Flight TZ188, bound for Tianjin, China, was taxiing before take-off when the left wing of the plane came into contact with Emirates aircraft.

All 303 passengers and 11 crew were safe, The Strait Times reported quoting an airline spokesperson.

Emirates flight EK405 from Singapore to Dubai on March 30 was slightly damaged during pushback, an Emirates spokesperson said.

“Engineering inspections determined that some repairs will be required and as a result all our affected passengers have now been rebooked on alternative flights,” the spokesperson said, emphasising safety of the passengers and crew was of utmost importance.

A Changi Airport Group told local media that the airport is working with relevant authorities to investigate the incident.

Related:

Stories

Private jet in terror plunge after Emirates turbulence drama

Oman Air says Tehran flight delayed after runway incident

Bahrain's Gulf Air denies plane collision reports in Kuwait

Oman Air plane involved in 'minor incident' at Paris airport

Galleries
In pictures: Emirates unveils a new Real Madrid A380 plane

In pictures: Emirates unveils a new Real Madrid A380 plane

In pictures: Emirates completes makeover of Business Class lounge at Dubai International

In pictures: Emirates completes makeover of Business Class lounge at Dubai International

Companies

Emirates Airline

Also in Transport

Qatar Airways to launch laptop loan service after US ban

Qatar agrees to new $807m investment in Heathrow airport

Also in UAE

Nearly 40,000 Toyota vehicles recalled in the UAE

Abu Dhabi's TAQA posts $5bn loss for 2016

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Couldn't a laptop with a bomb inside still pose a danger within...

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Election of Donald Trump, one-time owner of now-defunct East...

4
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking