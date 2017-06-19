Emirates prepares for Eid, summer holiday rush at DXB

Emirates expects higher than usual passenger traffic on its flights this weekend, starting from Wednesday as travellers go their summer holidays and Eid breaks.

Over 106,000 travellers will be passing through Emirates Terminal 3 during the weekend and Eid period, according to the airline’s latest forecast figures.

The busiest weekend day for the airline is expected to be on Friday when more than 37,000 Emirates passengers will depart through Terminal 3.

Emirates said in a statement that customers should arrive at the airport at least three hours before flight departure.

With ongoing heavy road works and construction around the main airport highways, customers are encouraged to plan extra time to avoid potential delays, it added.

Passengers on US-bound flights starting their journeys in Dubai are also encouraged to pack their electronic devices into their check-in luggage to avoid delays.