Emirates presses ahead with US-Athens route launch despite protests

Emirates is ready to commence its daily flight service from Dubai to New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport via Athens on March 12 [Sunday] despite New York politicians pleading US President Donald Trump to block the service.

Twenty-five members of the New York and New Jersey congressional delegation wrote to US President Trump on Tuesday, seeking his intervention to stop the service.

The Dubai-based airline had announced the “fifth freedom” route in January, which complements its four existing daily flights between Dubai and New York’s JFK airport.

Fifth freedom rights allow an airline to fly between two foreign countries so long as the flight originates or ends in the airline’s home country.

“Our flight to EWR [Newark] on March 12 is scheduled to operate as planned,” an Emirates spokesperson confirmed to Arabian Business.

“We have the full approvals and support from the relevant authorities, airports, and travel communities in both Newark and Athens, and look forward to serving our customers on the route,” the spokesperson added.

US airlines have been questioning the US “open skies” agreements with the Gulf countries for the past few years, alleging Emirates, Qatar and Etihad receive billions of dollars in state subsidies since 2004. The Gulf airlines have denied these allegations.

In February, Emirates chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said the possibility of Trump reopening the issue of open skies policy with the UAE did not bother him.

In an interview with CNNMoney, he revealed the Emirates carries nearly 4,000 people into the US on a daily basis and has invested $140 billion [AED514bn], which supports over a million peoples’ jobs.

“We have a very good relationship with the US for a long period of time and when it comes to business and tourists, we are really supporting the business. We always want to see more people going to the US and also vice versa,” he said.