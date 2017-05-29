Emirates promotes UAE nationals into senior Middle East roles

Emirates has announced that it has made three key management movements within its commercial and cargo operations team in the Middle East.

The changes place Emirati talent in key positions that will enhance the airline’s commercial and cargo presence in the region, the Dubai-based airline said in a statement.

It added that all of the appointments will be effective from Thursday.

Thierry Antinori, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, said: "The Middle East’s market dynamics continually present us with unique challenges and opportunities. All three UAE nationals who will be taking on new roles have a deep understanding of the business and operations at Emirates, from both the passenger and cargo side.

"We believe that this will strengthen our leadership team and will deliver significant benefits to maximise our commercial performance in the region."

In the UAE, Emirates has appointed Abbas A Haji as vice president Hub Operations for SkyCargo. In his new role, he will be managing Emirates SkyCargo’s hub operations in Dubai at both Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport.

Mohamed Khoory will be taking on the role as manager Iran while in Jordan, Emirates has appointed Sultan Alriyami to drive its commercial priorities in the market as well as build on the airline’s business performance as manager Jordan and West Bank.