Emirates says all Spanish flights to be served by A380

Emirates has announced that all of its flights to Spain will be operated by the A380 superjumbo from September.

In addition to the existing double daily A380 service to Barcelona, the airline said in a statement that it will operate a double daily A380 service to Madrid, significantly boosting seat capacity from Dubai to Spain.

Commencing on September 1, Emirates flights EK143/144 will be operated by an Airbus A380 aircraft in a 3-class configuration with 14 Private Suites in First Class, 76 flat-bed seats in Business Class and 399 comfortable seats in Economy Class.

The links between Madrid and Emirates extend far beyond the airline’s double daily service as Emirates has been a sponsor of Real Madrid since 2011.

Through its SkyCargo division, Emirates also facilitates the import and export of key products, connecting Spanish companies to the world.

In 2016, Emirates transported over 70,000 tonnes of cargo from Spain including apparel, food products like fish and olive oil, pharmaceuticals and shoes bound for the UAE, Africa, Hong Kong, USA, Australia and Mexico.

In addition to its four daily passenger flights, Emirates also operates dedicated cargo flights with its freighter aircraft to both Barcelona and Zaragoza.