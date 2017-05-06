Emirates says all Spanish flights to be served by A380

Dubai-based airline to operate superjumbo on double daily service to Madrid in addition to A380 services to Barcelona

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 6 May 2017 1:04 AM

Emirates has announced that all of its flights to Spain will be operated by the A380 superjumbo from September.

In addition to the existing double daily A380 service to Barcelona, the airline said in a statement that it will operate a double daily A380 service to Madrid, significantly boosting seat capacity from Dubai to Spain.

Commencing on September 1, Emirates flights EK143/144 will be operated by an Airbus A380 aircraft in a 3-class configuration with 14 Private Suites in First Class, 76 flat-bed seats in Business Class and 399 comfortable seats in Economy Class.

The links between Madrid and Emirates extend far beyond the airline’s double daily service as Emirates has been a sponsor of Real Madrid since 2011.

Through its SkyCargo division, Emirates also facilitates the import and export of key products, connecting Spanish companies to the world.

In 2016, Emirates transported over 70,000 tonnes of cargo from Spain including apparel, food products like fish and olive oil, pharmaceuticals and shoes bound for the UAE, Africa, Hong Kong, USA, Australia and Mexico.

In addition to its four daily passenger flights, Emirates also operates dedicated cargo flights with its freighter aircraft to both Barcelona and Zaragoza.

Related:

Stories

Emirates to launch new first class product 'this year' - Sheikh Ahmed

Emirates set to fly double daily to holiday hotspot from July

Emirates named TripAdvisor Travellers' world's best airline

2017 will be 'another challenging year' for Emirates – chairman

Galleries
In pictures: Emirates unveils a new Real Madrid A380 plane

In pictures: Emirates unveils a new Real Madrid A380 plane

Companies

Emirates Airline

Also in Transport

Qatar Airways plans to fly triple daily to holiday hotspot

Dubai's DP World inks India deal, eyes $1bn investments

Also in UAE

Dubai Properties launches sales on more Mudon homes

Paraguay President keen to boost UAE trade, investment links

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Egypt »

Jawad Nabulsi  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah  Radwa Rostom  Mohamed El Dahshan 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
The cost of the US laptop ban

The cost of the US laptop ban

Aviation analysts and airline bosses are warning of significant...

Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Couldn't a laptop with a bomb inside still pose a danger within...

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking