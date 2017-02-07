Emirates says in-flight medical emergency can cost up to $600k

Emirates delivered nearly 23,000 hours of medical training for cabin crew and pilots last year as the airline handled more than 60 flight diversions due to medical emergencies.

The Dubai-based carrier said while a single flight diversion can cost it anything from $50,000 to over $600,000, the wellbeing of passengers will always come first.

Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ executive vice president and chief operating officer, said: “We can never hope to recover the costs of a flight diversion, but the wellbeing of our customers is always our number one priority.

"At Emirates, like everything else we do, the safety of our passengers comes first. If there is a medical emergency on board, our crew have the training and equipment to help them assess the situation, and deliver the best possible outcome for the affected passengers.”

Emirates said in a statement that with more people travelling by air, the actual number of inflight medical events has been gradually increasing over the years.

Emirates, the largest airline by international traffic, operates over 3,500 departures a week, or more than 194,000 flights in 2016. In those 12 months, the airline handled more than 60 flight diversions due to medical emergencies.

It added that all Emirates cabin crew go through a comprehensive initial training programme which is required by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, recurrent training to keep their skills up to date, as well as additional specific training for the use of on board medical equipment.

Emirates said it has also invested more than $7 million in the installation of its medical equipment on board, with annual maintenance costs being a further $1.7 million.

Equipment on every Emirates aircraft include emergency medical kits, oxygen bottles, resuscitators, a defibrillator, a telemedicine unit, and a 24/7, satellite medical advisory service that connects crew to specialist aviation medical consultants who can help assess the passenger’s situation in real time.

On average, Emirates’ crew make about 20 calls to the medical advisory service per 100,000 passengers flown.

Al Redha said: “If we have to divert a flight, our aim is to get medical attention for the afflicted passenger as soon as possible. Via our medical advisory consultants and Emirates’ own operations control team, we identify the best location where the passenger may receive appropriate care, and where the airport can adequately support the passengers and aircraft."