Emirates says to increase capacity on new Boston route

Dubai airline to upgrade services with larger plane from August amid strong demand on flights to US city

By Andy Sambidge
  • Tuesday, 10 June 2014 3:17 PM

Emirates Airline said on Tuesday that it is planning to increase capacity on its recently-launched route to Boston in the US.

From August 1, the airline will upgrade from its Boeing 777-200LR to a larger Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, adding passenger and cargo capacity.

Emirates launched its Boston service, its eighth US gateway, in March.

The Dubai-based carrier said in a statement that the Boeing 777-300ER will offer 88 additional Economy Class seats, representing a 40 percent increase in seating.

Hubert Frach, Emirates’ divisional senior vice president, Commercial Operations West, said: “Emirates has seen steady growth on our Boston route since its launch only three months ago. We believe this strong demand is thanks to Emirates’ unique product and service which is offered to our customers in all three cabins.

"This means that in response we are able to introduce the larger Emirates Boeing 777-300ER to New England.”

Boston, which welcomes nearly 12 million visitors a year, is a city experiencing strong economic and commercial growth.

With more than 50 New England companies operating in the UAE, the airline said its Boston route has proven popular among corporate travellers journeying to Emirates’ home and hub in Dubai.

Posted by: Ahmad Sunday, 22 June 2014 12:01 PM[UAE] - UAE

I just would wish when Emirates introduces these long-haul flights to the US, they fly the A380. After reviewing their website this morning, I noticed that on the new Chicago route, they fly a Boeing plane and on this route to Boston, again, they are flying a Boeing plane. Airbus is superior to Boeing. Is it US airports that can't accommodate the A380 or are they blocking it for political reasons? Emirates could easily fill an A380 to all US destinations and I'm with AlexT, I would prefer to sit on an A380, not a cattle call on Boeing, the design is more comfortable. As regards to the Milan route, I think this is for regional flyers that don't like to do the long-haul and want to do a stopover in Milan. It is pathetic that Delta is kicking it's feet and suing Emirates in Italian courts. Customers will vote with their bookings and Milan's customer base prefer Emirates - upgrade your carrier with better customer service instead of attacking the competition.

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: AlexT Saturday, 21 June 2014 12:13 PM[UAE] - UAE

Ouch, 40% more squeeze???
One reason I avoid this type of long hauls with Emirates is the fact that their Boing Economy it is truly cattle class tight.
Could be bearable on an Airbus but definetely not on a Boing, sorry Emirates but as attractive a non stop flight it may sound in theory, in reality I rather lose 3-4 hrs in London (go for lunch) then having to spend the next 2 days to stretch my legs to their natural position.

Reply to this comment.

