Emirates says to increase capacity on new Boston route

Emirates Airline said on Tuesday that it is planning to increase capacity on its recently-launched route to Boston in the US.

From August 1, the airline will upgrade from its Boeing 777-200LR to a larger Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, adding passenger and cargo capacity.

Emirates launched its Boston service, its eighth US gateway, in March.

The Dubai-based carrier said in a statement that the Boeing 777-300ER will offer 88 additional Economy Class seats, representing a 40 percent increase in seating.

Hubert Frach, Emirates’ divisional senior vice president, Commercial Operations West, said: “Emirates has seen steady growth on our Boston route since its launch only three months ago. We believe this strong demand is thanks to Emirates’ unique product and service which is offered to our customers in all three cabins.

"This means that in response we are able to introduce the larger Emirates Boeing 777-300ER to New England.”

Boston, which welcomes nearly 12 million visitors a year, is a city experiencing strong economic and commercial growth.

With more than 50 New England companies operating in the UAE, the airline said its Boston route has proven popular among corporate travellers journeying to Emirates’ home and hub in Dubai.