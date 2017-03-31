Emirates says to launch A380 flights to French Riviera

Emirates has announced plans to launch a daily A380 service to Nice, gateway to the French Riviera and Provence.

The daily A380 service will start on July 1. After Paris, Nice becomes Emirates’ second destination in France to welcome the iconic double decker, the Dubai-based airline said in a statement.

Nice is currently served with a daily flight operated by a Boeing 777-300ER. The deployment of an A380 represents a capacity increase of 44 percent on the route.

With 3,633 weekly seats in each direction, Emirates will offer more seats to the Middle East and beyond than any other international airline, highlighting Nice’s importance as part of the airline‘s global network, it said.

Since launching flights to Nice in 1994, Emirates said it has carried almost two million passengers on the route, with over 200,000 last year alone.

"We’re excited to see the city join the other 46 destinations Emirates currently serves with the A380 and look forward to being the first airline to fly this iconic aircraft to Nice," said Thierry Antinori, Emirates’ executive vice president and chief commercial officer.

Emirates’ Airbus A380 aircraft serving the Dubai-Nice route will offer a total of 519 seats in a three-class configuration.