Emirates says to launch A380 to two more US cities

Emirates Airline has said it is planning to add passenger and cargo capacity in San Francisco and Houston in December when it switches from operating the routes with a Boeing 777-300ER to its iconic double-decker Airbus A380.

The A380 will offer an additional 135 seats to San Francisco and 137 to Houston, representing a 38 percent increase in overall passenger capacity, and 80 percent more seats across the premium cabins.

“Emirates continues to see strong customer demand from our US gateways. Since 2007, we have carried over 2.3 million passengers on the San Francisco and Houston routes, and our flagship A380 will allow us to connect even more people and facilitate trade between these important US cities and the Middle East, India, Africa and beyond.” said Hubert Frach, Emirates’ divisional senior vice president, Commercial Operations West.

“Everywhere we fly our A380, we receive a tremendously positive customer response... We look forward to bringing this experience to our customers in San Francisco and Houston.”

San Francisco and Houston will be Emirates’ 4th and 5th US gateways serviced by an A380, joining New York, Los Angeles, and Dallas/Fort Worth which is due to commence on October 1.

Emirates started flying to Houston in December 2007, directly connecting the city with the energy sector hubs in Dubai and the Middle East.

Since then, Emirates said it has seen steady growth in business and leisure travellers, thanks to the city’s strong international community and corporate industries and last year connected around 190,000 people and over 7,900 tonnes of cargo from a range of industries including the construction and automotive sectors.

San Francisco is a city which Emirates has served since December 2008.

San Francisco and Houston will be the 31st and 32nd destinations on Emirates network serviced by the A380.