Emirates says to launch daily flights to Zagreb in June

Emirates has announced plans to further expand its European network with the introduction of a daily flight from Dubai to Zagreb, the capital of Croatia from June 1.

The new southeast European destination will be served by an Emirates Boeing 777-300 aircraft, the only wide-body service operating to/from Zagreb, the airline said in a statement.

“Emirates has had a commercial presence in Croatia since 2003, so to launch full operations is a natural progression," said Thierry Antinori, Emirates’ executive vice president and chief commercial officer.

"We are also committed to our contribution to growing the trade and tourism flows between Croatia and Dubai, as well as encouraging incoming tourism from the Middle East and Asia Pacific, where Emirates operates 45 destinations,” he added.

He said the country is a popular destination for business and leisure travel from around the world, in particular with tourists from Far Eastern destinations like South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and Singapore, plus Australia.

Emirates said its daily 777 service will also offer up to 16 tonnes of cargo per flight, opening up access to more global markets for Croatian exports, and to support trade.

The three-class configured Emirates Boeing 777-300 which will operate on the route offers 12 lie-flat seats in First Class, 42 seats in Business Class and 310 seats in Economy Class.