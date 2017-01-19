Emirates says to launch third daily Nairobi flight in June

Emirates, the largest international airline in the world, on Thursday announced that it will introduce a third daily flight between Dubai and Kenya’s capital Nairobi from June 1.

The additional flight will increase the number of scheduled Emirates flights between the two cities to 21 a week, the airline said in a statement.

It added that the route has grown to become one of its busiest routes in Africa since it first launched services to the country in October 1995.

As with its other two daily flights between Dubai and Nairobi, Emirates will also operate its popular Boeing 777-300ER in a three class configuration.

The aircraft will have eight private suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class and 304 spacious seats in Economy Class.

The flight will also provide 16 tons of additional cargo capacity on the route for Kenya’s main export products such as flowers, fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as key imports such as mobile phones, pharmaceuticals and readymade garments, amongst others.

Emirates has a strong presence in East Africa and in addition to Nairobi, also flies once daily to Entebbe in Uganda, Dar es Salaam in Tanzania and Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.