Emirates says US flights hit by storm Stella

Dubai-based airline advises passengers travelling to US to check flight status before heading to airport

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 14 March 2017 6:07 PM

Emirates on Tuesday advised passengers travelling to the United States to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport amid widespread cancellations caused by storm Stella.

The Dubai-based airline is one of several airlines to be impacted by the storm which brought heavy snow and high winds to the northeastern area of the US.

In a tweet, Emirates urged passengers to check on its website for latest news on their flight to the US, adding that travel dates can be changed by talking to staff in its help centre.

Thousands of flights have been cancelled across the northeastern United States with blizzard warnings remaining in effect for nine states ranging from Pennsylvania to Maine.

More than a foot of snow has fallen in parts of the northeast, including 14 inches in New York City, where snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour were recorded at JFK and LaGuardia airports.

Further snowfall is expected throughout Tuesday, with blizzard or near-blizzard conditions possible in coastal areas.

