Emirates sees slower US traffic in fallout from travel bans

World’s biggest international airline says ready to shift travellers to other parts of its network to cope with demand changes

By Bloomberg
  • Tuesday, 18 April 2017 4:36 PM

Emirates has seen US traffic slip following President Donald Trump’s efforts to ban travel from six Muslim-majority countries and restrict electronics on flights from Mideast airports.

The world’s biggest international airline, which routes passengers from across the globe through its hub in Dubai, is ready to shift travellers to other parts of its 155-destination network to “cope” with demand changes, Thierry Antinori, Emirates’ chief commercial officer, said Tuesday.

“We see people waiting a bit, especially in Iran,” with some knock-on effect in India, where Emirates is a key conduit to the US, Antinori said in Dubai. Passenger flows between these countries and the US are “moderately slow.”

Meanwhile, growth in China is helping Emirates offset headwinds in the U.S. With double-digit increases in demand, the country has been “a good growth story for Emirates,” Antinori said.

The comments show how Gulf carriers are weathering the squeeze stemming from Trump’s travel policies by leveraging their massive networks and upgrading services. Qatar Airways on Monday said it saw demand for US flights decline by less than 10 percent, which CEO Akbar Al Baker called a “manageable” drop. The state-owned Gulf airlines, including Etihad Airways, responded to the electronics ban by offering some passengers loaner laptops or tablets in a bid to hold on to lucrative international business travelers.

Those responses appear to be helping to absorb the brunt of the impact. After Trump’s first travel ban, Emirates President Tim Clark said the rate of booking growth dropped by as much as 35 percent.

Related:

Stories

Qatar Airways CEO says US electronics ban 'unnecessary'

Emirates named TripAdvisor Travellers' world's best airline

Gulf airlines set to see 'much more challenging' 2017

Emirates launches free tablets service after US electronics ban

Galleries
In pictures: Electronics ban on Emirates and Etihad-US bound flights

In pictures: Electronics ban on Emirates and Etihad-US bound flights

Companies

Emirates Airline

Also in Transport

Business Class insider tips

UberX launches pilot in Dubai, lower prices revealed

Also in UAE

RAK Properties to raise $1.36bn to fund new projects

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is not on hold, says TDIC CEO

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
The cost of the US laptop ban

The cost of the US laptop ban

Aviation analysts and airline bosses are warning of significant...

Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Couldn't a laptop with a bomb inside still pose a danger within...

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking