Emirates set to fly double daily to holiday hotspot from July

Emirates has announced that it will introduce a second daily service to the island of Bali in Indonesia on July 2.

The new service will be added to meet the growing demand for travel to and from Bali, offering travellers more convenience and connectivity options, the Dubai-based airline said in a statement.

The second daily flight will be operated by a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a two-class configuration with 42 seats in Business Class and 386 seats in Economy Class.

A leading holiday and tourism destination, Bali welcomed nearly five million foreign tourist arrivals in 2016, a million more than in 2015.

From a cargo perspective, the Boeing 777-300ER also offers up to 20 tonnes of belly-hold cargo capacity per flight.

Emirates has also been operating daily flights connecting Bali and Dubai since June 2015.