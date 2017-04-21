Emirates set to fly double daily to holiday hotspot from July

Dubai-based airline says it will introduce a second daily service to the island of Bali on July 2

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 21 April 2017 10:09 AM
A ferry carries passengers headed for Java island from the port of Gilimanuk in Jembrana on the majority Hindu island of Bali. (Sonny Tumbelaka/AFP/Getty Images)

A ferry carries passengers headed for Java island from the port of Gilimanuk in Jembrana on the majority Hindu island of Bali. (Sonny Tumbelaka/AFP/Getty Images)

Emirates has announced that it will introduce a second daily service to the island of Bali in Indonesia on July 2.

The new service will be added to meet the growing demand for travel to and from Bali, offering travellers more convenience and connectivity options, the Dubai-based airline said in a statement.

The second daily flight will be operated by a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a two-class configuration with 42 seats in Business Class and 386 seats in Economy Class.

A leading holiday and tourism destination, Bali welcomed nearly five million foreign tourist arrivals in 2016, a million more than in 2015.

From a cargo perspective, the Boeing 777-300ER also offers up to 20 tonnes of belly-hold cargo capacity per flight.

Emirates has also been operating daily flights connecting Bali and Dubai since June 2015.

Related:

Stories

Emirates named TripAdvisor Travellers' world's best airline

Emirates launches free tablets service after US electronics ban

Emirates, Etihad confirm "explosive detection screening" on flights

Emirates plane involved in runway collision at Singapore airport

Galleries
In pictures: Emirates unveils a new Real Madrid A380 plane

In pictures: Emirates unveils a new Real Madrid A380 plane

In pictures: Emirates completes makeover of Business Class lounge at Dubai International

In pictures: Emirates completes makeover of Business Class lounge at Dubai International

Companies

Emirates Airline

Also in Transport

Oman's budget carrier launches Saudi flights, eyes Pakistan

Dubai Int'l retains status as world's third busiest airport

Also in UAE

Dubai's Najibi set to submit phase 2 of $270m Australia project

Revealed: clothing, footwear is UAE's biggest retail sector

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
The cost of the US laptop ban

The cost of the US laptop ban

Aviation analysts and airline bosses are warning of significant...

Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Couldn't a laptop with a bomb inside still pose a danger within...

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking