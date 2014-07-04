Emirates set to launch double daily A380 flights to Mauritius

Emirates Airline said on Thursday it will serve Mauritius with a double daily A380 service from December 1.

The second A380, which will operate as flight EK703/704, replaces the existing Boeing 777 operation and increases capacity on the route by 19 percent, the Dubai-based airline said in a statement.

"Our daily A380 service into Mauritius has enjoyed exceptional popularity since its launch on December 16, with more than 150,000 passengers having flown our flagship aircraft to the paradise island during this time," said Orhan Abbas, Emirates senior vice-president, Commercial Operations, Latin America, Central and Southern Africa.

"The launch of a double daily A380 service to Mauritius will further strengthen our support for the country's tourism industry and we are certain that hoteliers and operators will welcome this initiative," he added.

Services between Dubai and Mauritius is operated in codeshare with Emirates' long-time partner Air Mauritius.

Commenting on the second A380 service, Michael Yeung Sik Yuen, Minister of Tourism and Leisure for Mauritius, said: "Since the launch of the first A380 to Mauritius last year, we've received a very good response from travellers, especially with our new and modern airport that can accommodate large aircraft.

"This new milestone will promote Mauritius and the airport as a 'premier league' destination in the Indian Ocean, being the only airport that will offer Emirates' services using entirely A380 aircraft."

Emirates is the first airline in the world to operate an A380 service to a destination in the Indian Ocean. The airline currently has 49 A380s serving 26 destinations around the world, more than any other airline.