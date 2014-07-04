Emirates set to launch double daily A380 flights to Mauritius

Dubai airline says it will increase capacity to paradise island by 19% from December 1

By Andy Sambidge
  • Friday, 4 July 2014 4:53 PM
(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Emirates Airline said on Thursday it will serve Mauritius with a double daily A380 service from December 1.

The second A380, which will operate as flight EK703/704, replaces the existing Boeing 777 operation and increases capacity on the route by 19 percent, the Dubai-based airline said in a statement.

"Our daily A380 service into Mauritius has enjoyed exceptional popularity since its launch on December 16, with more than 150,000 passengers having flown our flagship aircraft to the paradise island during this time," said Orhan Abbas, Emirates senior vice-president, Commercial Operations, Latin America, Central and Southern Africa.

"The launch of a double daily A380 service to Mauritius will further strengthen our support for the country's tourism industry and we are certain that hoteliers and operators will welcome this initiative," he added.

Services between Dubai and Mauritius is operated in codeshare with Emirates' long-time partner Air Mauritius.

Commenting on the second A380 service, Michael Yeung Sik Yuen, Minister of Tourism and Leisure for Mauritius, said: "Since the launch of the first A380 to Mauritius last year, we've received a very good response from travellers, especially with our new and modern airport that can accommodate large aircraft.

"This new milestone will promote Mauritius and the airport as a 'premier league' destination in the Indian Ocean, being the only airport that will offer Emirates' services using entirely A380 aircraft."

Emirates is the first airline in the world to operate an A380 service to a destination in the Indian Ocean. The airline currently has 49 A380s serving 26 destinations around the world, more than any other airline.

Related:

Stories

Emirates says to launch A380 to two more US cities

Emirates to boost services across Middle East

Emirates launches regional menus amid Indian flights push

Emirates says to increase capacity on new Boston route

Galleries
How the other half fly: inside Emirates' luxury A380 jetliner

How the other half fly: inside Emirates' luxury A380 jetliner

Revealed: Top 10 first class lounges

Revealed: Top 10 first class lounges

Companies

Emirates Airline

Also in Travel & Hospitality

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Bahrain brings in new CEO to boost tourism appeal

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Kuwait »

Bader Al Kharafi  Ahmed Shihab-Eldin  Ghosson Al Khaled  Mishaery Al Afasy 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

With the African population soaring by 30 million people a year...

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Zell am See's high mountains, dense forests and crystal-clear...

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

How the UAE's many new theme park projects will be able to co...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking