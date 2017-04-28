Emirates' Sheikh Ahmed says confident over succession plan

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum has dismissed concerns over corporate succession should Emirates president Tim Clark retire in the near future.

Clark has been in post since 2003 and has lived in Dubai for 30 years. In 2015, he told media that he expected to retire by 2025, and shortly afterwards chairman Sheikh Ahmed admitted there was no firm succession strategy in place should he leave.

However, he told reporters at the ATM travel conference in Dubai this week: “If at any time we need to replace [Clark] we have many people who could fill this role.”

He declined to comment on whether the airline would look to fill the role from within or hire someone external.

He added: “But we are talking about this as if it is going to happen soon – that is not the case.”