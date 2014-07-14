Emirates signs $13bn engine maintenance deal with GE Aviation

Dubai airline inks 12-year agreement for maintenance, repair and overhaul of engines to power its 150 Boeing 777X aircraft

By Andy Sambidge
  • Monday, 14 July 2014 6:03 PM
GE Aviation said on Monday that Emirates Airline has signed a 12-year OnPointSM solution agreement for the maintenance, repair and overhaul of its new GE9X engines that will power its 150 Boeing 777X aircraft.

The agreement is valued at more than $13 billion over the life of the contract, the aviation firm said in a statement, adding that it is part of the finalisation of Emirates' commitment for 150 Boeing 777X twin-engine aircraft, powered by GE's new GE9X engine.

The agreement for the 300 GE9X engines announced at the 2013 Dubai Air Show is worth more than $15 billion list price. With this agreement, GE Aviation secured its largest ever commercial jet engine award from an airline.

The relationship between GE and Emirates continues to grow with the recent GE9X commitments, said David Joyce, president and CEO of GE Aviation.

"The OnPoint solution agreement will allow us to provide comprehensive MRO support along with OEM parts and workscopes to ensure the engines remain in peak operating condition," he said.

Emirates is the world's largest operator of GE90-powered Boeing 777-300ERs, with 96 aircraft in fleet and another 56 pending delivery. Emirates also operates the largest fleet of A380s powered by the GP7200 engine produced by the Engine Alliance, a joint company of GE Aviation and Pratt & Whitney.

GE Aviation, an operating unit of GE, is a provider of jet and turboprop engines, components and integrated systems for commercial, military, business and general aviation aircraft.

