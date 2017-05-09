Emirates signs Cargolux deal to boost freighter services

Emirates SkyCargo and Cargolux Airlines on Tuesday signed an agreement for a strategic operational partnership in air cargo transportation.

The deal, the first of its kind in the air cargo industry between a mainline airline and a specialised freighter operator, will allow cooperation between two carriers with complementary strengths and shared values for customer service excellence, they said in a joint statement.

Under the terms of the agreement, Emirates SkyCargo and Cargolux will seek to work closely on a number of operational aspects including aircraft capacity whereby Emirates SkyCargo will use Boeing 747F aircraft from Cargolux.

Both carriers will also further develop block space and interline agreements for use on each other’s networks permitting access to capacity on routes where they do not currently operate. This offers customers of both carriers an enhanced global reach for transporting cargo from key production markets to consumer markets, the statement said.

Cargolux will also have access to Emirates SkyCargo’s high frequency distribution network through the belly-hold of passenger flights to over 150 global destinations in 83 countries, while Emirates will have access to main deck 747 capacity on Cargolux’s network.

Under the deal, Emirates SkyCargo will start freighter operations to Luxembourg from June with cargo from both carrier to be handled at the same facility. Cargolux will also increase the frequency of freighters to Dubai World Central (DWC) from its current three times a week service to facilitate connectivity between the two cargo hubs.

“Emirates SkyCargo is committed to being the leading player in the global air cargo industry providing our customers with the highest standards of products and services. Cooperating with Cargolux which is a leading, established and specialised air cargo operator with strengths that are complementary to our own will allow us to present a broader enriched product offering and add value to our customers,” said Nabil Sultan, Emirates divisional senior vice president, Cargo.