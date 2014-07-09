Emirates to suspend Kiev flights from August 1

Emirates Airline has announced plans to suspend flights to Kiev from next month after demand has been hit by the continuing political turmoil in the Ukraine.

In a statement posted on the Dubai-based airline's website, it said the service will be stopped from August 1.

"Due to the ongoing political uncertainty in the Ukraine which has resulted in weakened demand, Emirates will suspend flights to Kiev from August 1," a spokesperson said.

"Emirates' bookings for travel to Kiev from August 1 have been closed for sale with immediate effect. Any passengers who have booked to travel with Emirates after this date will be re-booked for travel on an alternate airline. Emirates apologises for the inconvenience caused."

Emirates launched daily Kiev services in January but scaled back operations to four times a week in May amid growing concerns.

Ukraine is embroiled in a bitter civil war between those in the country calling for closer ties with the European Union and separatists, predominantly in the east, wanting to join Russia.