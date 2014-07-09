Emirates to suspend Kiev flights from August 1

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Dubai-based airline takes decision amid continuing political turmoil in the Ukraine
Emirates Airline has announced plans to suspend flights to Kiev from next month after demand has been hit by the continuing political turmoil in the Ukraine.
In a statement posted on the Dubai-based airline's website, it said the service will be stopped from August 1.
"Due to the ongoing political uncertainty in the Ukraine which has resulted in weakened demand, Emirates will suspend flights to Kiev from August 1," a spokesperson said.
"Emirates' bookings for travel to Kiev from August 1 have been closed for sale with immediate effect. Any passengers who have booked to travel with Emirates after this date will be re-booked for travel on an alternate airline. Emirates apologises for the inconvenience caused."
Emirates launched daily Kiev services in January but scaled back operations to four times a week in May amid growing concerns.
Ukraine is embroiled in a bitter civil war between those in the country calling for closer ties with the European Union and separatists, predominantly in the east, wanting to join Russia.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules