Emirates suspends Peshawar flights amid security issues

Dubai airline says flights to Pakistani city are suspended until further notice because of security situation

By Reuters
  • Wednesday, 25 June 2014 4:38 PM

Dubai's flagship airline Emirates has suspended flights to and from Peshawar effective from Wednesday because of the security situation in the Pakistani city, the carrier said.

Flights are suspended until further notice and passengers will be rebooked on alternative Emirates flights, it said.

On Tuesday night, gunmen fired on a Pakistan International Airlines plane as it was landing in Peshawar, killing a woman on board and injuring three crew members in the third incident at a Pakistani airport this month.

