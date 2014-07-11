Emirates takes delivery of 50th A380 aircraft

Emirates Airline has received its 50th A380 aircraft, strengthening its position as the world's largest operator of the Airbus superjumbo.

This latest delivery takes Emirates' all wide-body fleet to 224 aircraft, representing the world's largest fleet of A380s, and also the world's largest fleet of Boeing 777s.

The new A380 aircraft will enter into service by early August, Emirates said in a statement.

Since April 2010, Emirates has received 96 aircraft (all A380s and Boeing 777s), increasing its overall capacity by 71 percent in available seat kilometres (ASKMs), while maintaining seat load factors of close to 80 percent.

Sir Tim Clark, president of Emirates Airline said: "Emirates has seen tremendous organic growth in the past 4 years, probably the fastest of any airline in history. We've literally added capacity equivalent to what some mid-sized airlines operate, but more significantly, we have maintained high seat loads and profitability.

"This speaks to the strength of our world-class product, and also our business model which is based on an efficient global hub that connects Dubai to the world, and almost any two cities in the world via Dubai."

He added: "The A380 has been very successful for us, and this is reflected in the strong customer interest and high seat factors wherever we've deployed the aircraft.

"Moving forward, we will see quite a ramp up in the delivery programme and by late 2017 we will have around 90 A380s in our fleet to support existing and new A380 routes."

John Leahy, Airbus chief operating officer, Customers said: "The delivery of the 50th A380 to Emirates shows the profit enhancing capabilities of this aircraft and the extraordinary vision of Emirates and Sir Tim."

Emirates has the biggest A380 route network of any commercial airline, currently serving 27 airports on five continents. Its Dubai-Los Angeles route is the world's longest A380 flight in operation.

By the end of this year, the number of destinations served by an Emirates A380 will increase to 33, with the addition of Kuwait, Mumbai, Frankfurt, Dallas, San Francisco and Houston.

To date, the airline's fleet of A380 aircraft has carried 27.5 million revenue passengers, made over 68,800 trips and covered more than 405 million kilometers.

Emirates has 299 wide-body aircraft on its order book, including 90 more A380s.