Emirates turns boarding card into Dubai discount card

Passengers flying to Dubai until August 31 can claim offers and discounts across the emirate

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 3 June 2017 10:34 AM

Emirates passengers can explore more of Dubai this summer by enjoying exclusive offers and discounts across the city with My Emirates Pass, which turns the Emirates boarding pass into an exclusive membership card.

Those flying to or through Dubai until August 31 can take advantage of a range of offers at some of Dubai's best known hotspots by simply showing their Emirates boarding pass and a valid form of identification.

My Emirates Pass gives customers special discounts at over 120 world class restaurants and hotel dining outlets in Dubai.

Exclusive offers are also available on a range of leisure activities including visits to championship golf courses, thrilling theme parks or luxury spas across the city. To see all My Emirates Pass offers, please click here.

My Emirates Pass can also be used to enjoy some of the city’s must-see new attractions such as Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Related:

Stories

Emirates to unveil new First Class cabins in November

Emirates says investigating social media scam

Emirates promotes UAE nationals into senior Middle East roles

Emirates says to go all-A380 on key Chinese routes

Galleries
In pictures: Emirates unveils a new Real Madrid A380 plane

In pictures: Emirates unveils a new Real Madrid A380 plane

Dubai 100: the most influential people in the emirate

Dubai 100: the most influential people in the emirate

Companies

Emirates Airline

Also in Travel & Hospitality

Dubai, Abu Dhabi hotel fortunes poles apart in April

Swiss hotel firm inks deal to run two Kuwait properties

Also in UAE

More than 52,000 UAE firms fined over work permit violations

Construction starts on new Carrefour distribution hub in Dubai

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from UAE »

Khaldoon Al Mubarak  Noura Al Kaabi  Ahmad Belhoul  Mariam Al Mansouri  Adeeb Al Balushi 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Arabian Travel Market: Diversification drives tourism investment

Arabian Travel Market: Diversification drives tourism investment

ATM in Dubai will show the changing face of the industry as entertainment...

1
Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

With the African population soaring by 30 million people a year...

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Zell am See's high mountains, dense forests and crystal-clear...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
  • 9
    Revealed: huge disparity in Dubai school fees

    I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... more

    Monday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
  • 5
    How Saudi Arabia blundered into OPEC oil cut

    Before Saudi Arabia's decision to move to unlimited production, analysts broadly thought break-even for shale was usd80. After the move, shale producers... more

    Tuesday, 30 May 2017 12:44 PM - Anastasios Dalgiannakis
  • 2
    One killed, 14 injured in multiple Dubai crashes

    The drivers should pay attention to driving and not their phones, social media is the problem, see it everyday, cars all over the road taking up 2 lanes... more

    Tuesday, 30 May 2017 9:07 AM - Good driver
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking