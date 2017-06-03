Emirates turns boarding card into Dubai discount card

|Home
Passengers flying to Dubai until August 31 can claim offers and discounts across the emirate
Emirates passengers can explore more of Dubai this summer by enjoying exclusive offers and discounts across the city with My Emirates Pass, which turns the Emirates boarding pass into an exclusive membership card.
Those flying to or through Dubai until August 31 can take advantage of a range of offers at some of Dubai's best known hotspots by simply showing their Emirates boarding pass and a valid form of identification.
My Emirates Pass gives customers special discounts at over 120 world class restaurants and hotel dining outlets in Dubai.
Exclusive offers are also available on a range of leisure activities including visits to championship golf courses, thrilling theme parks or luxury spas across the city. To see all My Emirates Pass offers, please click here.
My Emirates Pass can also be used to enjoy some of the city’s must-see new attractions such as Dubai Parks and Resorts.
