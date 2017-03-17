Emirates unveils new Real Madrid branded A380

Emirates has unveiled a new Real Madrid decal on its iconic A380.

Making its first touchdown at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport, the Emirates A380 has been emblazoned with the image of Real Madrid footballing giants.

The plane’s eye-catching decal features some of the club's world-class players including Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema and Marcelo.

Visible from both sides of the plane, the bespoke decal covers an area of ​​more than 500 sq m and shows the five players of the first team in action.

Besides Madrid, the Real Madrid A380 is expected to fly to a majority of Emirates A380 destinations worldwide, giving Real Madrid fans around the world a chance to snap a picture of the aircraft as it makes its way around the globe.

This includes the US where the team will be travelling this summer.

Emirates has been the Official Main Sponsor of Real Madrid since 2013 with Fly Emirates branding prominently displayed on the players’ kits.

Emirates is the world's largest operator of the double-deck A380 aircraft, with 93 in service, and 49 other pending delivery. It serves 46 cities in 5 continents.