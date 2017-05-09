Emirati entrepreneur creates buzz with plans for new bee breed

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Mana Al Kaabi runs the Gulf region's first apiary that rears queen bee breeds from across the world
An Emirati entrepreneur has created a buzz in the GCC honey industry with the region’s first apiary that rears queen bee breeds from across the world.
Mana Al Kaabi established the Al Kaabi established Hatta Honey, a honey production business with support from Dubai SME and Dubai Municipality, and now plans to create a new bee breed, to be called the Dubai Breed that will have unique traits that facilitate the production of high quality honey.
The launch, last year, of the Hatta Comprehensive Development Plan, one of whose main aims is to invest in Hatta’s youth and support their entrepreneurial aspirations, encouraged Al Kaabi to explore the local rearing of queen bees, a statement said.
According to Al Kaabi, the UAE imports over 95 percent of the queen bee hives required to produce honey so he saw an opportunity to rear queen bees locally.
Al Kaabi’s apiary today rears queen bee breeds from Canada, Italy, Oman and Saudi Arabia. He said he hopes to expand his honey business across the UAE and to regional markets. In the future, he also hopes to export UAE-produced honey to international markets.
Extortionate fees are now everywhere in Dubai. It has gotten completely out of control. From expensive mall rents through to
the high cost of education... more
Start small and progress. You would hate to burn up all that fuel getting it up here and then end up with an ice cube at the Musandam. moreMonday, 8 May 2017 8:49 AM - Eric
"Dubai leads the way when it comes to opening itself to critics, and – as odd as it sounds – that’s a good thing."
I love Dubai and the UAE. I... more
Extortionate fees are now everywhere in Dubai. It has gotten completely out of control. From expensive mall rents through to
the high cost of education... more
Start small and progress. You would hate to burn up all that fuel getting it up here and then end up with an ice cube at the Musandam. moreMonday, 8 May 2017 8:49 AM - Eric
"Dubai leads the way when it comes to opening itself to critics, and – as odd as it sounds – that’s a good thing."
I love Dubai and the UAE. I... more
Extortionate fees are now everywhere in Dubai. It has gotten completely out of control. From expensive mall rents through to
the high cost of education... more
I was offered 25% discount on a famous electronic brand here as my piece of equipment was broken beyond compare. Even with 25% discount it was cheaper... moreMonday, 17 April 2017 1:11 PM - gordon
Oh poor PepsiCo. Tough - excellent idea to tax sugary drinks.
However, drinks containing High Fructose Corn Syrup should be taxed even higher... more
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules