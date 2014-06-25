Emirati singer offers diamond soccer ball to Algerian team

Emirati singer Ahlam has promised a diamond-encrusted soccer ball to the Algerian football team if it wins the World Cup in Brazil, as well as $10,000 to each of the players that score during the month-long tournament.

Ahlam, who has produced two albums, said her reward was based on her love of the late Algerian singer Warda Al Jazairai, who was well known for her pan-Arabist songs.

Algeria also is the only Arab team competing in the international tournament.

The team ended its win-less World Cup history with a 4-2 win over South Korea on Sunday and still could qualify for the top 16.

So far four players have scored goals and will each receive the $10,000 reward from Ahlam.

On her Instagram account, Ahlam said the Algerian team members were her heroes.