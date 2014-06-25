Emirati singer offers diamond soccer ball to Algerian team

By Courtney Trenwith
  • June 25 2014 11:16
Ahlam has promised the diamond ball if Algeria wins the World Cup & will pay each player that scores $10,000
Image from Ahlam's Instagram account.

Emirati singer Ahlam has promised a diamond-encrusted soccer ball to the Algerian football team if it wins the World Cup in Brazil, as well as $10,000 to each of the players that score during the month-long tournament.

Ahlam, who has produced two albums, said her reward was based on her love of the late Algerian singer Warda Al Jazairai, who was well known for her pan-Arabist songs.

Algeria also is the only Arab team competing in the international tournament.

The team ended its win-less World Cup history with a 4-2 win over South Korea on Sunday and still could qualify for the top 16.

So far four players have scored goals and will each receive the $10,000 reward from Ahlam.

On her Instagram account, Ahlam said the Algerian team members were her heroes.

Posted by: hussain Thursday, 26 June 2014 9:12 AM[UAE] - UAE

I think Algeria has a big chance to win this title specially with the poor performances of Iran & Japan ...

Posted by: Mick Thursday, 26 June 2014 9:12 AM[UAE] - UAE

How about 10K to different charities in the name of the players that score? I guess, I'll just go back to reading that Arabian Business news article on lack of charity in the GCC. Thanks for volunteering to fortify the study that was made. Jewel encrusted ball. Way to spend your money for good....it just gets worse.

