Employers: Make it happen by aligning your goals to breed success

Spencer Lodge, founder of online sales university, Make It Happen University, explains a few simple communications tactics employers can use to breed success in a sales environment.

By Spencer Lodge
  • Wednesday, 7 June 2017 3:36 PM
Spencer Lodge: Understand what your employees’ personal goals are and help them achieve them.

Spencer Lodge: Understand what your employees’ personal goals are and help them achieve them.

Today’s employers can use a few simple communications tactics to breed greater success in a sales environment.

What employers typically get wrong is they don’t align their own goals with those of their employees. It is an employer’s responsibility, and in this case it’s the secret to delivering success in the workplace, to listen to their employees.

Irrespective of the field the employer is in, a business owner or leader will typically have their goals aligned with the success of the business. The goals of employees, however, are more likely to be set to something more personal.

This could be anything from sending their child to a better school, buying a new car, building an early retirement fund or even to stop working at 50 rather than 65. Whatever the goals of the employee, the employer must be aware of them in order to run a highly successful business.

Let’s use a real-life example: say you as an employer have done your due diligence and sat down with your employee to ask what their goal for the year is. Your employee has set themselves the goal of earning a certain amount of money, in order to buy a house.

Firstly, the goal is the house, not the amount of commission needed to purchase the property. What you as the employer need to keep in mind is that your employee is motivated by the idea of purchasing a new home.

Clearly as the employer, your own goals are not going to be the same. So, when dealing with an employee you need to look at goals and targets from their perspective.

The issue here is: why would anyone be enthusiastic about achieving someone else’s goal? Answer: They wouldn’t. So, keep your own goals in mind but achieve them by aligning these with those of your employees and keep them motivated to achieve their own goals. By supporting theirs, they will reach yours.

What you don’t want to do is stand there and hand out targets. Ask your staff what they want to achieve as their own goals? How high do they want to reach? What is the reason behind their personal target? This is a fantastic way to set personal goal-based targets, which overall will feed into your own goals.

So, to summarise, as an employer, you need to understand what your employees’ goals are, align yourself with the same and keep them focused on that goal. Your employees will then be motivated, enthusiastic and committed to achieving a common purpose.

 

Spencer Lodge is managing director, Make It Happen.

Related:

Stories

Dubai SME and property developer launch AED1m entrepreneur prize

$100m fund launched in Bahrain to help SMEs growth

Arabian Business StartUp Academy to focus on ecommerce

HSBC, RBS Saudi Ventures merger plan will create $78bn lender

Saudi Arabia says GCC firms keen to list on its SME market

Tips for choosing a UAE law firm

Topics

SMEs

Also in StartUp

E-commerce site letstango invests in revamp

Dubai SME helps 4,000 UAE businesses

Also in UAE

Dubai launches scheme to turn smartphone into passport

Kuwait's emir holds talks with UAE over Qatar dispute

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Construction »

Radwa Rostom  Ayman Hariri  Ghosson Al Khaled 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Your AI-powered doctor

Your AI-powered doctor

How pioneering research project could one day help influence...

Decoding the legal framework for entrepreneurs in the UAE

Decoding the legal framework for entrepreneurs in the UAE

Certain considerations start-up founders need to keep in mind...

1
Are entrepreneurs in the UAE more risk-averse than investors?

Are entrepreneurs in the UAE more risk-averse than investors?

Prashant K. (PK) Gulati, a technology innovator, angel investor...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
  • 19
    It's time for restaurants to stop shaming smokers

    Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.

    If your vehicle hits someone... more

    Thursday, 25 May 2017 12:47 PM - Elkhorn
  • 16
    Dubai's Alabbar hit a nerve with residents

    Am quiet angry that Mr Al Abbar talks about high school fees and conveniently forgets about high mall rates, high community fees in his master communities... more

    Friday, 19 May 2017 12:22 PM - Vito rammuzzi
  • 9
    Revealed: huge disparity in Dubai school fees

    I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... more

    Monday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking