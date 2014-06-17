Encyclopaedias to replace foreign legal experts in Kuwait

Foreign lawyers are being forced to retire despite a lack of local expertise; gov’t reportedly will launch an electronic encyclopaedia

By Courtney Trenwith
  • Tuesday, 17 June 2014 1:45 PM

Kuwait is planning to replace foreign legal workers who each have at least 30 years’ experience with an online legal encyclopaedia, according to Al Qabas daily.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor is forcing the lawyers to retire as part of its efforts to reform the industry and increase the number of Kuwaiti lawyers.

However, critics have said the country does not yet have the required expertise to replace the foreigners, many of whom have helped to build the country’s legal system and have advised on government policies and draft legislation.

Sources told Al Qabas the ministry would launch a legal encyclopaedia as well as electronically linking the Ministry of Justice and the Fatwa and Legislation Department to make gaining legal information easier.

Usually, foreigners who are no longer working in Kuwait or are not sponsored by an employer or family member have to leave the country.

Kuwait, like other Gulf states, is attempting to increase the number of citizens in the private sector. Presently, more than 90 percent of working Kuwaitis are employed by the severely bloated public sector, at an enormous financial burden to the government.

Related:

Stories

400 Kuwaitis agree to quit airline

Kuwait's public sector workers to strike over wages

500,000 in Kuwait banned from travelling over debts

Proposed law in Kuwait cuts expats to 124,000 per country

Kuwait said to mull income tax on national companies

Gulf states want more tourism work for nationals

Kuwait suspends citizenship for spouses

Companies

Ministry of Social Affairs and Labour - Kuwait

Also in Politics & Economics

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Also in Kuwait

Kuwait ramps up embassy security after death of Russian ambassador

Kuwait MPs submit draft law to cut expat numbers

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Media »

Noura Al Kaabi  Rani Raad  Afrah Nasser  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

New lawmakers say they are determined to protect basic services...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking