OPEC cut compliance reaches 122%, says Kuwaiti oil minister

Kuwaiti oil minister Bakheet Al-Rasheedi says the strong compliance is a signal of commitment from OPEC and non-OPEC states
Kuwaiti oil minister and minister of electricity and water Bakheet al-Rashedi.
By AFP
Thu 21 Dec 2017 09:23 AM

The compliance of OPEC and independent producers with oil output cuts in force since January reached an unprecedented level of 122 percent last month, Kuwait's oil minister said Wednesday.

"I am pleased to announce that November conformity is the highest since the beginning of implementation of the agreement in January. It has reached 122 percent," said Bakheet al-Rasheedi, quoted by the official news agency KUNA.

"This is a strong signal to the oil market that OPEC and non-OPEC members participating are committed to the success of this agreement and are willing to do everything possible to restore the oil market balance."

The 14-member cartel and 10 independent producers, including Russia, decided on December 1 to extend the cut of 1.8 million barrels per day until the end of 2018.

The aim is to reduce a global excess in supply that has pushed oil prices lower and left a huge hole in the finances of producer nations.

It has helped oil prices climb from less than $30 a barrel in early 2016 to the current level of around $60.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Saudi Aramco on worldwide hunt for natural gas, says Chairman

Saudi Aramco on worldwide hunt for natural gas, says Chairman

20 Dec 2017
Energy
So how important is oil to the new Saudi Arabia?

So how important is oil to the new Saudi Arabia?

20 Dec 2017
Energy
OPEC may clear global oil inventory sooner than expected, says Goldman Sachs

OPEC may clear global oil inventory sooner than expected, says Goldman Sachs

20 Dec 2017
Energy
Empower inks deal to cool Dubai's Museum of the Future

Empower inks deal to cool Dubai's Museum of the Future

20 Dec 2017
Energy
Egypt plans power link to Saudi Arabia in $1.6bn project

Egypt plans power link to Saudi Arabia in $1.6bn project

18 Dec 2017
Energy
UAE's Dana Gas loses UK appeal over $700m Islamic bonds

UAE's Dana Gas loses UK appeal over $700m Islamic bonds

18 Dec 2017
Energy
Oman's Glasspoint to build giant solar park in US

Oman's Glasspoint to build giant solar park in US

11 Dec 2017
Energy
Revealed: what Kuwait's new oil minister thinks about global demand

Revealed: what Kuwait's new oil minister thinks about global demand

14 Dec 2017
Energy
GE unit wins $175m deal to boost Saudi gas fields

GE unit wins $175m deal to boost Saudi gas fields

14 Dec 2017
Energy
OPEC sees balance in global oil market by end-2018

OPEC sees balance in global oil market by end-2018

13 Dec 2017
Energy