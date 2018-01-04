Two more nuclear reactors connected to UAE's electricity grid

Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation announces milestones in the construction of its Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) has announced a series of significant milestones in the construction of its $20 billion Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

The achievements include the connection of Units 3 and 4 to the UAE's electricity transmission grid, ENEC said in a statement.

They also include the energisation of Unit 2's main power transformer (MTR), excitation transformer and unit auxiliary power transformers (UAT).

The connection of Units 3 and 4 to the UAE grid is a prerequisite for future testing and allows for the completion of additional auxiliary buildings at both units.

ENEC said construction of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, located in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi, is progressing with Unit 4 now more than 60 percent complete and Unit 3 nearly 80 percent completed.

It added that Unit 2 is more than 90 percent finished while Unit 1 is currently undergoing commissioning and testing, prior to regulatory review and receipt of the operating licence from the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR).

All four units will deliver electricity to the UAE grid, pending regulatory reviews and licensing. When the four reactors are completed, the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant will save up to 21 million tons of carbon emissions each year.

“These milestones are a result of our extensive collaboration with our prime contractor and joint venture partner, the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO),” said Mohamed Al Hammadi, ENEC CEO.

“Working together and benefitting from the experience gained when conducting the same work on Unit 1, the teams continue to make significant progress while continuing to implement the highest international standards of safety, security and quality.”