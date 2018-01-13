Dubai's state utility firm approves $7.2bn budget for 2018

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority says largest part allocated to capital projects and capital purchases
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA.
By Staff writer
Sat 13 Jan 2018 07:53 PM

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) has approved a total budget of AED26.4 billion ($7.2 billion) for 2018, up by more than AED2 billion compared to last year.

The state utility firm said the 2018 budget incorporates investments in conventional and non-conventional energy sources, advanced technologies and innovative projects.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA, said AED10 billion of the 2018 budget is allocated to capital projects and capital purchases, compared to AED8.7 billion in 2017.

The 2018 budget also includes AED2.7 billion for electricity and water generation, AED5 billion for power transmission, AED1.7 billion for power distribution and AED500 million for water transmission and distribution projects, he added.

To increase DEWA’s water storage capacity, AED165 million has been allocated for constructing a reservoir in Hatta and upgrading pumping stations at Jebel Ali – Habab and Khawaneej. 

“DEWA’s 2018 budget combines ambitious initiatives and innovative projects that expand capacity in generation and transmission, strengthen the reliability and security of the network and will contribute to make Dubai the smartest city in the world, committed to energy efficiency, green growth and becoming a model of resources sustainability,” said Al Tayer.

