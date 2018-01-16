Dubai's DEWA eyes plan for Arabian Gulf hydropower station

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has signed an agreement to build a 400MW pumped hydro storage power station in the Arabian Gulf with a storage capacity of approximately 2,500MWh.

A memorandum of agreement has been inked with the GCC Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) and the Belgian Dredging, Environmental & Marine Engineering Group (DEME).

The project is part of DEWA’s efforts to diversify the energy mix and enhance energy storage technologies, it said in a statement.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA, said the project, which will be the first of its kind in the region, builds on DEWA’s success in launching a 250MW pumped-storage hydroelectric power station in Hatta.

“The agreement to study the economic and environmental feasibility of constructing a pumped hydro storage island in the Arabian Gulf supports our efforts to diversify energy sources and enhance storage technologies,” said Al Tayer.

He added: “Water will be pumped from the Arabian Gulf using solar-powered turbines. When energy demand increases, and production costs are high, turbines operated by the speed of waterfall from the upper reservoir will be used to generate electricity, with an immediate response to energy demand,” he added.

Al Tayer said hydropower is the most important source of energy storage.

"One key advantage of pumped-storage facilities is that they integrate with different renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power, which are non-flexible power supply options as they are affected when the wind drops or the sun is covered by clouds," he said.