Dubai's DEWA eyes plan for Arabian Gulf hydropower station

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority inks deal to study feasibility of building pumped hydro storage island
Saaed Mohammed Al Tayer, CEO and MD of DEWA.
By Staff writer
Tue 16 Jan 2018 04:09 PM

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has signed an agreement to build a 400MW pumped hydro storage power station in the Arabian Gulf with a storage capacity of approximately 2,500MWh.

A memorandum of agreement has been inked with the GCC Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) and the Belgian Dredging, Environmental & Marine Engineering Group (DEME).

The project is part of DEWA’s efforts to diversify the energy mix and enhance energy storage technologies, it said in a statement.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA, said the project, which will be the first of its kind in the region, builds on DEWA’s success in launching a 250MW pumped-storage hydroelectric power station in Hatta.

“The agreement to study the economic and environmental feasibility of constructing a pumped hydro storage island in the Arabian Gulf supports our efforts to diversify energy sources and enhance storage technologies,” said Al Tayer.

He added: “Water will be pumped from the Arabian Gulf using solar-powered turbines. When energy demand increases, and production costs are high, turbines operated by the speed of waterfall from the upper reservoir will be used to generate electricity, with an immediate response to energy demand,” he added.

Al Tayer said hydropower is the most important source of energy storage.

"One key advantage of pumped-storage facilities is that they integrate with different renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power, which are non-flexible power supply options as they are affected when the wind drops or the sun is covered by clouds," he said.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Saudi's ACWA in running for Moroccan solar power project

Saudi's ACWA in running for Moroccan solar power project

16 Jan 2018
Energy
Saudi Arabia plans up to $7bn of renewables in 2018

Saudi Arabia plans up to $7bn of renewables in 2018

16 Jan 2018
Energy
UAE's Masdar inks deal to invest in Montenegro wind farm

UAE's Masdar inks deal to invest in Montenegro wind farm

15 Jan 2018
Energy
Middle East renewable energy output to triple by 2035

Middle East renewable energy output to triple by 2035

14 Jan 2018
Energy
Saudi solar company to adopt green crypto-currency

Saudi solar company to adopt green crypto-currency

14 Jan 2018
Energy
Abu Dhabi development body approves $25m African solar projects

Abu Dhabi development body approves $25m African solar projects

14 Jan 2018
Energy
Dubai's state utility firm approves $7.2bn budget for 2018

Dubai's state utility firm approves $7.2bn budget for 2018

13 Jan 2018
Energy
GCC power construction deals set to exceed $23bn in 2018

GCC power construction deals set to exceed $23bn in 2018

09 Jan 2018
Energy
UAE says OPEC is committed to supply cuts through 2018

UAE says OPEC is committed to supply cuts through 2018

11 Jan 2018
Energy
Zayed Future Energy Prize sets world record for 'largest sustainability lesson'

Zayed Future Energy Prize sets world record for 'largest sustainability lesson'

11 Jan 2018
Energy