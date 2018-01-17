Abu Dhabi to build world's largest desalination plant

Utility firm ADWEA says $1.2bn plant is set to begin operations in October 2021

The Abu Dhabi Water and Electricity Authority (ADWEA) announced plans to build the world’s largest water desalination plant in the emirate.

The $1.2 billion plant will begin operations in October 2021, the utility authority said.

According to ADWEA, the project will be built in the Al Taweelah Power Complex, 45 kilometres north of Abu Dhabi, and produce 200 million gallons of water per day using a reverse osmosis technology.

ADWEA invited alliances and developers to express their interest in participating in this project, which will built under its public-private partnership programme.

Under this programme, ADWEA seeks to own a 60 percent stake in the project, while the private sector developer will own 40 percent.

"This project is in line with the leadership's vision for a comprehensive development, in which, ADWEA will play a vital role by setting up water and electricity infrastructure projects across the UAE," said Abdullah Ali Musleh Al Ahbabi, chairman of ADWEA’s board of directors.

He added that the power sector is the second largest sector in Abu Dhabi after oil and gas, with a total capacity of 16,922 megawatts per day and 960 million gallons of fresh water per day.