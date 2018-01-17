UAE's ADNOC says to expand use of carbon capture technology

Volume of the greenhouse gas locked away underground will be equivalent to more than 1m vehicles each day

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has announced plans to significantly expand its use of carbon capture, use and storage (CCUS) technology to meet a six-fold increase in the use of CO2 for enhanced oil recovery over the next 10 years.

The volume of the greenhouse gas safely locked away underground will be equivalent to the CO2 emitted by more than one million motor vehicles each day, the company said in a statement.

To meet the increased demand for CO2, which will be injected into Abu Dhabi’s maturing oil reservoirs, ADNOC has drawn up plans to capture the greenhouse gas from its own operations.

ADNOC said it aspires to achieve up to 70 percent ultimate oil recovery rate from its reservoirs, which is twice as much as the global average, applying conventional recovery methods.

To date, ADNOC has stored approximately 240,000 metric tons of CO2, collected from Emirates Steel Industries by injecting it into its reservoirs at Rumaitha and Bab oilfields to bolster oil recovery.

Starting in 2021, ADNOC said it will gradually increase the use of CO2, expecting to reach 250 million standard cubic feet per day by 2027 by capturing additional CO2 from its gas processing plants and injecting it into different onshore oil fields.

Abdulmunim Saif Al Kindy, director of ADNOC’s Upstream Directorate and chairman of Al Reyadah, said: "As we push forward plans to create value by maximising oil recovery over the life time of our fields, we will increasingly utilise a range of Enhanced Oil Recovery technologies, of which carbon capture, use and storage is not only good for the environment but also makes sound business sense.

"Replacing rich gas with CO2 injection into ADNOC’s maturing fields will allow the more productive use of valuable clean-burning natural gas, whether for power generation, desalination or as petrochemicals’ feedstock. This is a prime example of how clean technology can be integrated with traditional energy to optimise resources and reduce the environmental footprint."

In 2016 ADNOC joined forces with Masdar to launch Al Reyadah, the first commercial-scale CCUS facility in the Middle East and North Africa.