Marubeni, Abu Dhabi's Masdar in $900m Egypt wind plan

Egypt's ElSewedy Electric is also involved in the plan to build more than 700 megawatts
Marubeni signed an MOU with the other companies to develop the project and expects total costs to be about $900 million, according to a company spokeswoman. A commercial startup date for the project hasn’t been decided, she said.
By Bloomberg
Thu 18 Jan 2018 09:03 AM

Three companies including Japan’s Marubeni and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co, also known as Masdar, teamed up to invest about $900 million in Egyptian wind parks.

Egypt’s ElSewedy Electric is also involved in the plan to build more than 700 megawatts. A first project of about 30 percent of the total capacity is near financial close, according to the company’s vice president Wael Hamdy.

“Marubeni is leading the financing part, so we hope to achieve financial closure as soon as possible,” he said after signing the agreement in Abu Dhabi. “Most probably we will leverage on Japanese finance. The lead arrangers and the syndication is something we are working on currently.”

Marubeni signed an MOU with the other companies to develop the project and expects total costs to be about $900 million, according to a company spokeswoman. A commercial startup date for the project hasn’t been decided, she said.

The whole project is expected to cost about 1 million euros ($1.2 million) per megawatt, in line with the industry average for onshore wind, he said.

The Egyptian government had earlier awarded the projects to the three companies.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Funding secured for UAE's first waste to energy project

Funding secured for UAE's first waste to energy project

18 Jan 2018
Energy
GCC needs to invest $131bn to meet five-year power demand

GCC needs to invest $131bn to meet five-year power demand

18 Jan 2018
Energy
UAE's ADNOC says to expand use of carbon capture technology

UAE's ADNOC says to expand use of carbon capture technology

17 Jan 2018
Energy
Abu Dhabi to build world's largest desalination plant

Abu Dhabi to build world's largest desalination plant

17 Jan 2018
Energy
Saudi's ACWA in running for Moroccan solar power project

Saudi's ACWA in running for Moroccan solar power project

16 Jan 2018
Energy
Saudi Arabia plans up to $7bn of renewables in 2018

Saudi Arabia plans up to $7bn of renewables in 2018

16 Jan 2018
Energy
Dubai's DEWA eyes plan for Arabian Gulf hydropower station

Dubai's DEWA eyes plan for Arabian Gulf hydropower station

16 Jan 2018
Energy
UAE's Masdar inks deal to invest in Montenegro wind farm

UAE's Masdar inks deal to invest in Montenegro wind farm

15 Jan 2018
Energy
Middle East renewable energy output to triple by 2035

Middle East renewable energy output to triple by 2035

14 Jan 2018
Energy
Saudi solar company to adopt green crypto-currency

Saudi solar company to adopt green crypto-currency

14 Jan 2018
Energy