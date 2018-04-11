Petrochem giant rebrands as GP Global

$3.5bn conglomerate said new identity will help growth into new markets
By Staff writer
Wed 11 Apr 2018 12:41 PM

Petrochem giant Gulf Petrochem has rebranded at GP Global, the Sharjah-based firm announced.

The integrated energy services provider and product manufacturer, valued at $2.5bn, said the new corporate identity reflects the organisation’s fast-growing international presence, and a strengthening of its reputation and recognition among the global business community and stakeholders.

The new identity also builds on GP Global’s plans to become a global energy conglomerate, through growth into new markets and by expanding its product portfolio.

“Our new corporate identity is a compelling testament to the evolution and transformation of our organisation from a UAE-based entity to a global player,” said Ashok Goel, chairman and founder of GP Global.

“The new branding breathes fresh life into our business and highlights the opportunity areas for us to expand into even newer markets and businesses. Honouring our past and embracing the future, GP Global’s brand essence is about catalysing mutual growth – of our organisation as well as that of our stakeholders.”

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

TAQA reports 42% rise in net profits in 2018

TAQA reports 42% rise in net profits in 2018

10 May 2018
Energy
Saudi Arabia ready to 'mitigate' impact of Iran oil sanctions

Saudi Arabia ready to 'mitigate' impact of Iran oil sanctions

09 May 2018
Energy
Renewables created 500,000 new jobs in 2017, says UAE-based agency

Renewables created 500,000 new jobs in 2017, says UAE-based agency

08 May 2018
Energy
Saudi Arabia to supply oil to fuel-starved Sudan

Saudi Arabia to supply oil to fuel-starved Sudan

07 May 2018
Energy
Dubai's ENOC sales reach 249m barrels in 2017

Dubai's ENOC sales reach 249m barrels in 2017

06 May 2018
Energy
Saudi Aramco signs deals worth $7bn with local SMEs

Saudi Aramco signs deals worth $7bn with local SMEs

06 May 2018
Energy
Daniel Calderon: He's got the power

Daniel Calderon: He's got the power

03 May 2018
Energy
Emicool wins cooling contract for Dubai Expo 2020 site

Emicool wins cooling contract for Dubai Expo 2020 site

02 May 2018
Energy
Dubai adds more solar power in major renewables push

Dubai adds more solar power in major renewables push

01 May 2018
Energy
ADNOC signs deal with Japan's INPEX for offshore oil concession

ADNOC signs deal with Japan's INPEX for offshore oil concession

30 Apr 2018
Energy