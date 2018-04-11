Petrochem giant rebrands as GP Global

$3.5bn conglomerate said new identity will help growth into new markets

Petrochem giant Gulf Petrochem has rebranded at GP Global, the Sharjah-based firm announced.

The integrated energy services provider and product manufacturer, valued at $2.5bn, said the new corporate identity reflects the organisation’s fast-growing international presence, and a strengthening of its reputation and recognition among the global business community and stakeholders.

The new identity also builds on GP Global’s plans to become a global energy conglomerate, through growth into new markets and by expanding its product portfolio.

“Our new corporate identity is a compelling testament to the evolution and transformation of our organisation from a UAE-based entity to a global player,” said Ashok Goel, chairman and founder of GP Global.

“The new branding breathes fresh life into our business and highlights the opportunity areas for us to expand into even newer markets and businesses. Honouring our past and embracing the future, GP Global’s brand essence is about catalysing mutual growth – of our organisation as well as that of our stakeholders.”