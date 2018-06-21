Alcazar Energy launches community training and development initiative

Alcazar Energy College will roll-out its first set of vocational trainings in Q3

Renewable energy producer Alcazar Energy will roll-out its first set of vocational trainings in Q3 of this year, as part of its community training and development initiative.

Alcazar Energy College will offer several training programs covering a range of disciplines across the renewable energy supply chain in phases, starting from baseline assessments to technical implementation.

Topics will include operations & engineering, construction and integrated skills such as Quality, Health, Safety & Environment (QHSE), IT and general management.

Training sessions will be held in host countries where Alcazar Energy develops and operates its projects in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa region, and will be made available at no cost to qualified candidates from the local community.

The training and development initiative will see up to $15.5m invested in host country communities over the next 20 to 30 years.

“Rising unemployment, especially amongst youth, is a growing concern in many countries across the Middle East and Africa,” said Daniel Calderon, co-founder and CEO of Alcazar Energy, speaking during the 20th Africa Energy Forum in Mauritius.

“With this initiative our aim is to introduce young men and women to a new set of possibilities within a dynamic field and prepare a skilled workforce with practical tools needed to succeed in a changing industrial environment.

“Our current portfolio is expected to create over 4,200 direct and indirect jobs during construction. Therefore, by proactively training community members in areas where we develop, we are able to maximise employment opportunities and further support economic growth,” he added.

Alcazar Energy College will start its first training in Jordan, which hosts three of its solar and wind farms (and one wheeling project under development), followed by Egypt, which is nearing significant development milestones.

More information on the program and application process will be distributed through Alcazar Energy’s respective local offices.