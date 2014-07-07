ENOC wins right to operate service stations in Saudi Arabia

|Home
Dubai-based company get the go-ahead to be one of three allowed to operate in the Gulf kingdom
ENOC has won the right to manage operate and maintain fuel service stations along Saudi highways and roads.
In a statement on its website, the Dubai-based company said it won the qualification certificate from the Saudi Municipal and Rural Affairs Ministry, and described the decision as “a significant milestone that will drive the geographic expansion of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC)”.
ENOC said it is one of only three companies in the kingdom to win the qualification certification, which followed a detailed study by the Ministry to enhance the quality and service standards of service stations in the kingdom.
ENOC recently opened its first fully-fledged service station in Dammam, on Khaleej Road next to Dareen Mall.
“This is the first of many such facilities that ENOC plans to open in the kingdom, following the qualification certification,” the company said.
The decision will also allow the company to install its own forecourt features, including the ZOOM convenience store.
“The ENOC service station also marks a significant first for Saudi Arabia by integrating a number of features including the first ZOOM convenience store,” the company said.
“The service station complex, operating 24 hours, has Costa Coffee and Burger King outlets, SABB’s ATM and an oil change facility. A prayer room is also conveniently located as part of the service station.”
