Etihad Airways takes delivery of its 100th aircraft

Abu Dhabi airline also says it will receive first Boeing 787-9 and Airbus A380 aircraft later this year
Etihad Airways on Monday said it has celebrated a major milestone by taking delivery of its 100th and 101st aircraft on the same day.
Aircraft number 100, a new Airbus A321-231 (registration A6-AEC), was delivered from the Airbus Finkenwerder facility in Hamburg.
James Hogan, president and CEO of Etihad Airways, said: "This is an important day for an airline which launched operations just over ten years ago. Etihad Airways continues to grow, to prosper and to lead the way in innovation and service.
"Today, we fly the most technologically advanced and fuel efficient aircraft available, setting new standards in comfort and reliability."
The airline now operates three Airbus A321, with seven more on order.
This A321 delivery was joined by the airline's 101st aircraft, an Airbus A320-200 (registration A6-EIX). Both aircraft are equipped with sharklets, which are blended winglets at each wingtip, designed to enhance the payload-range performance, allowing a significant reduction in fuel-burn.
In November 2013, Etihad Airways placed its largest ever aircraft order at the Dubai Airshow with a value of $67 billion for up to 199 aircraft and 294 engines.
The airline said it will take delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 and Airbus A380 aircraft in October and December of this year respectively.
These aircraft will feature Etihad's new cabins, which were unveiled last month, including for the first time in the airline industry, a luxurious self-contained three room cabin on the A380 known as 'The Residence', featuring a separate living room, bathroom and double bedroom.
