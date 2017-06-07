Etihad-backed Air Berlin eyes Lufthansa as partner

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Berlin-based airline has booked losses amounting to $1.3bn for the last two years
Ailing German airline Air Berlin said Wednesday that it was open to working with Lufthansa, as it struggled to stem heavy losses.
The Berlin-based airline booked losses amounting to 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) for the last two years, and depends on cash infusions from key shareholder Etihad for survival.
"We need to find a partner in 2017, and Lufthansa is a possible one," said Air Berlin chief executive Thomas Winkelmann.
"I will look at everything that makes sense for Air Berlin and secures jobs in the long term," he told Die Zeit weekly in an interview.
Executives from Germany's second-largest airline presented a massive restructuring plan in late September that included renting 38 aircraft with crew to Lufthansa and slashing 1,200 jobs - or one in seven of its workforce.
Amid its restructuring, it has also been hit by a string of flight cancellations and severe delays, including over the recent Whitsun long weekend.
Winkelmann apologised to his clients for the problems, saying: "I am sorry for the delays. I myself am furious when there is a delay of more than ten minutes."
But beyond the bad publicity caused by the delays, the airline would also have to pay a price.
According to Germany's biggest daily Bild, compensation payments over the Whitsun weekend alone are expected to reach more than half a million euros.
The statistics speak for themselves, most accidents in the UAE involve a South Asian and follow the same equation on how you choose a good doctor, it's... moreWednesday, 7 June 2017 12:52 PM - Mariam
@Jackie Lou, you can ask QA to re-route your flights. They had done it for a colleague using Oman Air flights free of charge. Please talk to QA call centre... moreWednesday, 7 June 2017 12:52 PM - Sal
I still enjoy just getting my clothing from US, EU and shipment to UAE by Aramex shop and ship. I might take 3 to 5 days but e-payments work and costs... moreMonday, 5 June 2017 1:29 PM - Ahmed Ali
The statistics speak for themselves, most accidents in the UAE involve a South Asian and follow the same equation on how you choose a good doctor, it's... moreWednesday, 7 June 2017 12:52 PM - Mariam
Telcoguy.... I so agree. moreTuesday, 6 June 2017 8:57 AM - procan
it has its merits. One of the issues we faced (until I stopped hiring from overseas) is that many people who applied for the job had no intention of staying... moreSunday, 4 June 2017 12:57 PM - george
Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.
If your vehicle hits someone... more
Am quiet angry that Mr Al Abbar talks about high school fees and conveniently forgets about high mall rates, high community fees in his master communities... moreFriday, 19 May 2017 12:22 PM - Vito rammuzzi
I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... moreMonday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules