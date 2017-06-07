Etihad-backed Air Berlin eyes Lufthansa as partner

Berlin-based airline has booked losses amounting to $1.3bn for the last two years

By AFP
  • Wednesday, 7 June 2017 4:06 PM
(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Ailing German airline Air Berlin said Wednesday that it was open to working with Lufthansa, as it struggled to stem heavy losses.

The Berlin-based airline booked losses amounting to 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) for the last two years, and depends on cash infusions from key shareholder Etihad for survival.

"We need to find a partner in 2017, and Lufthansa is a possible one," said Air Berlin chief executive Thomas Winkelmann.

"I will look at everything that makes sense for Air Berlin and secures jobs in the long term," he told Die Zeit weekly in an interview.

Executives from Germany's second-largest airline presented a massive restructuring plan in late September that included renting 38 aircraft with crew to Lufthansa and slashing 1,200 jobs - or one in seven of its workforce.

Amid its restructuring, it has also been hit by a string of flight cancellations and severe delays, including over the recent Whitsun long weekend.

Winkelmann apologised to his clients for the problems, saying: "I am sorry for the delays. I myself am furious when there is a delay of more than ten minutes."

But beyond the bad publicity caused by the delays, the airline would also have to pay a price.

According to Germany's biggest daily Bild, compensation payments over the Whitsun weekend alone are expected to reach more than half a million euros.

Related:

Stories

UAE's Etihad said to mull Air Berlin stake sale option

Etihad's $4 billion expansion plans are falling flat

UAE's Etihad cuts off funding to Alitalia after administration move

Jobs squeeze at Etihad, airline confirms

Companies

Etihad Airways

Air Berlin

Lufthansa

Also in Transport

Qataris banned from transit flights through UAE

UAE orders immediate closure of Qatar Airways offices

Also in UAE

Dubai launches scheme to turn smartphone into passport

Kuwait's emir holds talks with UAE over Qatar dispute

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Construction »

Radwa Rostom  Ayman Hariri  Ghosson Al Khaled 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
The cost of the US laptop ban

The cost of the US laptop ban

Aviation analysts and airline bosses are warning of significant...

1
Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Couldn't a laptop with a bomb inside still pose a danger within...

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
  • 19
    It's time for restaurants to stop shaming smokers

    Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.

    If your vehicle hits someone... more

    Thursday, 25 May 2017 12:47 PM - Elkhorn
  • 16
    Dubai's Alabbar hit a nerve with residents

    Am quiet angry that Mr Al Abbar talks about high school fees and conveniently forgets about high mall rates, high community fees in his master communities... more

    Friday, 19 May 2017 12:22 PM - Vito rammuzzi
  • 9
    Revealed: huge disparity in Dubai school fees

    I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... more

    Monday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking