Etihad-backed Air Seychelles posts Q1 passengers boost

Airline in which Etihad holds 40% stake says passenger numbers up 38%, revenue rises 66%

By Andy Sambidge
  • Friday, 13 June 2014 10:09 AM

Air Seychelles, in which Abu Dhabi-based Etihad holds a 40 percent stake, has recorded strong first quarter results with a 38.2 percent increase in passenger numbers to 95,372, compared to the same period in 2013.

Passenger numbers on Air Seychelles’ international network increased 77.3 percent to 58,971, a result of more traffic between the Seychelles and Abu Dhabi, Mauritius, Johannesburg and Hong Kong.

A 66 percent increase in revenue was attributable to improved connectivity with Etihad Airways’ global network, and enhanced cargo services.

Cargo tonnage for the period rose 126.8 percent to 1,602 tonnes, driven by strong demand from Paris, Hong Kong, and Johannesburg, enhancements to Air Seychelles’ on-ground cargo handling capability in Mahé, and the launch of Seychelles domestic cargo services, the airline said in a statement.

Manoj Papa, CEO of Air Seychelles, said: “Our Q1 passenger and cargo performance indicates that we are delivering on our mandate to support the Seychelles economy both through tourism and trade.

“We remain committed to meeting these objectives in the months and years ahead, by building depth and scale into our network, organically and through partnerships, taking delivery of new aircraft, hiring more Seychellois, and bringing more guests and trade to the Seychelles.

“Air Seychelles will continue to focus on operational efficiencies, while maintaining a commitment to our guests to offer value, convenience and comfort, and being their airline of choice in the Indian Ocean region.”

Air Seychelles was established in 1978 and began long-haul service in 1983. The airline currently offers international flights to Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, Mauritius and Paris.

The airline maintains a strategic partnership with Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE and 40 percent stakeholder.

Related:

Stories

Etihad-backed Air Seychelles posts 171% profit surge

Etihad records 27% revenue growth in Q1

Etihad eyes more partners to boost external revenues to 25%

Etihad-backed Air Seychelles says CEO has resigned

Galleries
Revealed: Top 10 first class lounges

Revealed: Top 10 first class lounges

Topics

Etihad alliances

Companies

Etihad Airways

Also in Transport

Airbus seals deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft

UAE's Etihad inks codeshare deal with Montenegro Airlines

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Qatar »

Hassan Al Thawadi  Mutaz Barshim  Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Election of Donald Trump, one-time owner of now-defunct East...

3
Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

In a few short years how we get from A to B will be dramatically...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking