Etihad-backed Air Seychelles posts Q1 passengers boost

Air Seychelles, in which Abu Dhabi-based Etihad holds a 40 percent stake, has recorded strong first quarter results with a 38.2 percent increase in passenger numbers to 95,372, compared to the same period in 2013.

Passenger numbers on Air Seychelles’ international network increased 77.3 percent to 58,971, a result of more traffic between the Seychelles and Abu Dhabi, Mauritius, Johannesburg and Hong Kong.

A 66 percent increase in revenue was attributable to improved connectivity with Etihad Airways’ global network, and enhanced cargo services.

Cargo tonnage for the period rose 126.8 percent to 1,602 tonnes, driven by strong demand from Paris, Hong Kong, and Johannesburg, enhancements to Air Seychelles’ on-ground cargo handling capability in Mahé, and the launch of Seychelles domestic cargo services, the airline said in a statement.

Manoj Papa, CEO of Air Seychelles, said: “Our Q1 passenger and cargo performance indicates that we are delivering on our mandate to support the Seychelles economy both through tourism and trade.

“We remain committed to meeting these objectives in the months and years ahead, by building depth and scale into our network, organically and through partnerships, taking delivery of new aircraft, hiring more Seychellois, and bringing more guests and trade to the Seychelles.

“Air Seychelles will continue to focus on operational efficiencies, while maintaining a commitment to our guests to offer value, convenience and comfort, and being their airline of choice in the Indian Ocean region.”

Air Seychelles was established in 1978 and began long-haul service in 1983. The airline currently offers international flights to Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, Mauritius and Paris.

The airline maintains a strategic partnership with Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE and 40 percent stakeholder.