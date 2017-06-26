Etihad Cargo signs deal to deepen ties with Air Maroc

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Cargo unit of Abu Dhabi carrier seeks further cooperation on network development, freighter deployment
Etihad Cargo and Royal Air Maroc Cargo have signed a memorandum of understanding which will see the two airlines cooperate on network development, freighter deployment and increasing traffic on several trade lanes over the next nine months.
The deal was signed at Royal Air Maroc’s headquarters in Casablanca by David Kerr, senior vice president, Etihad Cargo, and Amine El Farissi, vice president cargo, Royal Air Maroc.
Kerr said: “This MOU is a testament to the success of our partnership – both commercially for our respective airlines, and for our customers who have benefitted from enhanced connections.”
El Farissi added: “We are very pleased to strengthen our existing partnership with Etihad Cargo through this agreement. The signature of this MOU is a milestone for our long-term cooperation.”
The airlines will spend the next nine months growing traffic through joint network development, including freighter deployment, and identifying further areas of cooperation, a statement said.
Royal Air Maroc Cargo operates one Boeing 737 freighter, which will be complemented by Etihad Cargo’s freighter fleet of 10 aircraft – five Boeing 777Fs and five Airbus A330Fs – as well as belly hold capacity on a combined fleet of more than 150 passenger aircraft from both airlines, it added.
There are few solutions that can help fix this issue self.
1) Improving cash liquidity : Unimaginable expense of owner supporting there families all... more
Hats off to Bin Baz and Etihad Airways! A noble gesture, and something to be proud of! moreWednesday, 21 June 2017 1:06 PM - Pierfrancesco Palmieri
So if your memorable moment is in October, November or December then you can forget about it? moreWednesday, 21 June 2017 1:07 PM - Zeek
There are few solutions that can help fix this issue self.
1) Improving cash liquidity : Unimaginable expense of owner supporting there families all... more
The statistics speak for themselves, most accidents in the UAE involve a South Asian and follow the same equation on how you choose a good doctor, it's... moreWednesday, 7 June 2017 12:52 PM - Mariam
8-10% net returns are readily available in some areas of Dubai, the article isn't specific on this, its not achievable in prime areas of Dubai, Downtown... moreMonday, 19 June 2017 12:55 PM - Dubai agent
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules