Etihad Cargo signs deal to deepen ties with Air Maroc

Cargo unit of Abu Dhabi carrier seeks further cooperation on network development, freighter deployment

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 26 June 2017 11:57 AM

Etihad Cargo and Royal Air Maroc Cargo have signed a memorandum of understanding which will see the two airlines cooperate on network development, freighter deployment and increasing traffic on several trade lanes over the next nine months.

The deal was signed at Royal Air Maroc’s headquarters in Casablanca by David Kerr, senior vice president, Etihad Cargo, and Amine El Farissi, vice president cargo, Royal Air Maroc.

Kerr said: “This MOU is a testament to the success of our partnership – both commercially for our respective airlines, and for our customers who have benefitted from enhanced connections.”

El Farissi added: “We are very pleased to strengthen our existing partnership with Etihad Cargo through this agreement. The signature of this MOU is a milestone for our long-term cooperation.”

The airlines will spend the next nine months growing traffic through joint network development, including freighter deployment, and identifying further areas of cooperation, a statement said.

Royal Air Maroc Cargo operates one Boeing 737 freighter, which will be complemented by Etihad Cargo’s freighter fleet of 10 aircraft – five Boeing 777Fs and five Airbus A330Fs – as well as belly hold capacity on a combined fleet of more than 150 passenger aircraft from both airlines, it added.

