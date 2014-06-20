Etihad Cargo uplifts record tonnage in April, May

Etihad Cargo uplifted record cargo tonnage across the globe in April and May, pushing the carrier into the list of top 10 performing global air cargo operators, according monthly WorldACD carrier rankings.

In April, Etihad Cargo moved 44,730 tonnes of cargo around the world, 30 percent more than in the same period last year, the airline said in a statement.

May also saw impressive cargo tonnage flown across Etihad Cargo's network with 48,869 tonnes of freight carried, up 31 percent on the same month last year and an increase of nine percent on the previous month.

The carrier said the figures reflect its "continued upward momentum" during the first half of the year.

Kevin Knight, Etihad's chief strategy and planning officer, said: "Moving onto the list of world's top 10 is a great achievement and our intention is to continue building our business, create value for our partners, and support our customers.

"The impressive figures for April and May were driven by a combination of factors, including better capacity utilisation on routes to and from the Netherlands, United States and India, more bellyhold capacity to and from Munich, New York and Chengdu, enhanced scheduling, optimised connections, and a robust charter business.

"We also improved our global market share by meeting and exceeding the needs of our customers. Looking ahead, our growth projections for the remainder of 2014 are on track."

At the end of June, the airline will take delivery of a fourth Airbus A330-200 freighter, he added.

Earlier this month Etihad Cargo began offering bellyhold freight capability on new daily services to Zurich and Los Angeles.