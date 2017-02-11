Etihad eyes fuel savings after deal with US plane maker Boeing

Abu Dhabi airline inks four-year contract to introduce the Boeing Wind Updates solution into its operations

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 11 February 2017 11:41 AM

US plane maker Boeing on Tuesday announced that Etihad Airways has signed a four-year contract to introduce the Boeing Wind Updates solution into its operations.

The optimisation tool from Boeing will increase efficiency and reduce fuel consumption across the airline’s global operations.

It added that more current and accurate weather data allows for more effective use of modern aircraft capabilities and is expected to reduce fuel consumption for Etihad Airways by an average of 200-400lbs of fuel per flight.

Boeing said in a statement that by integrating the Wind Updates offering from Boeing Commercial Aviation Services, Etihad Airways will be able to leverage real-time information to improve inflight airplane performance based on atmospheric conditions.

“Improved decision making by our flight crews and reduced fuel consumption are two of the hallmark features of the programme that we look forward to implementing with this agreement,” said Richard Hill, chief operations officer at Etihad Airways.

“Being aware of real-time wind data and their related conditions will enhance situational awareness in the flight deck, enabling us to fly the most efficient routes possible.” 

“Helping customers drive increased operational efficiency through our integrated portfolio of flight optimisation solutions allows airlines to improve bottom line results,” said David Longridge, vice president, sales and marketing, Boeing Commercial Aviation Services.

“Wind Updates is a key component of these optimisation services and we look forward to assisting Etihad Airways in reaching their operational goals.”

