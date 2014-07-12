Etihad, Google ink deal to improve access to schedules, fares

|Home
Abu Dhabi airline announces partnership with internet search engine to give passenger better access to flights information
Etihad Airways has announced a partnership with Google to make it more convenient for travellers to view the airline's flight schedules and fares on the search engine's flight search tool.
Using Flight Search, travellers in the US, Canada, the UK, the Netherlands, Spain, France, Italy, Germany, Poland and Ireland will be able to explore and compare flights to and from any of Etihad's 103 destinations.
It will also allow customers to view live ticket prices for more than 1,400 of the airline's weekly flights, Etihad said in a statement.
Peter Baumgartner, chief commercial officer of Etihad Airways, said: "We are delighted to announce this major and growing partnership with Google, which will enable us to give guests convenient and full access to our flight information via their preferred search engine.
"Etihad Airways is always at the forefront of digital innovation and continues to apply leading-edge technology to enhance our guests' booking experience."
Nicola Simionato, general manager for Google Travel in Europe, added: "Etihad Airways has grown quickly into a formidable and popular airline, and we are delighted they are joining the Google Flight Search family. Travellers across the world will now be able to quickly and easily find and compare the best Etihad Airways flights within the fun and easy-to-use Google Flight Search tool."
Flight Search can be accessed by clicking on "Flights" on the navigation bar on Google's search results page, by going directly to www.google.com/flights, or by entering the flight search terms on Google and then clicking on the sponsored unit that appears.
Flight Search can be accessed on tablets, smartphones and desktop computers.
