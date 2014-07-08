Etihad in global recruitment drive for new cabin crew

|Home
Frankfurt, Barcelona, Los Angeles and Johannesburg amongst cities Abu Dhabi carrier plans to visit in July.
Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways will hold 10 cabin crew recruitment days this month around the world.
The global recruitment drive will take place in Frankfurt on Monday, 14 July, Barcelona on Wednesday, 16 July, Los Angeles on Monday, 21 July and Johannesburg on Sunday, 27 July.
In Abu Dhabi, the airline will also hold recruitment days on 9, 16, 23 and 30 July, and an open day for food and beverage managers and inflight chefs on Monday, 21 July.
“In each of these cities we will be inviting up to 200 of the strongest candidates with incredible hospitality skills to attend the recruitment days,” said Aubrey Tiedt, Etihad Airways’ Vice President Guest Services.
People interested in attending the recruitment days and joining the airline have been asked to register in advance by visiting www.etihad.com/cabincrewrecruitment.
“To support and capitalise on the dynamic growth of Etihad Airways, we are delighted to host our recruitment days in these cities, each in a strategically important market for the airline. We hope to attract and recruit individuals who are incredibly passionate and dedicated to deliver remarkable hospitality.
“Our team hails from more than 115 nationalities and enjoys great career development opportunities commencing as cabin crew, inflight chefs or food and beverage managers; progressing to onboard leadership and management roles,” added Tiedt.
New cabin crew members undergo a seven-week safety and hospitality training programme conducted at Etihad Airways’ Training Academy in Abu Dhabi.
