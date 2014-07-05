Etihad inks sponsorship deal with England cricket teams

Etihad Airways and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday announced a three-year partnership deal which will see the Abu Dhabi carrier become the first ever official airline partner of the England cricket teams.

The sponsorship agreement will see all England national teams across men's, women's, age-group and disability cricket, fly with Etihad, a statement said.

As part of the partnership, the airline will benefit from a comprehensive range of commercial rights which will include access to England players for promotional appearances, advertising at six international cricket grounds in England and Wales, tickets and hospitality packages, the statement added.

Encompassing England's domestic international and overseas cricket tours from 2014-2016, the agreement will also include winter training camps in Abu Dhabi and a joint community-based cricket initiative.

Among the highlights of the sponsorship tenure will be the home series against India (2014), the Ashes series against Australia (2015), the ICC World Cup in Australia and New Zealand (2015), the ICC World Twenty20 and ICC Women's World T20 in India (2016), and the tour of South Africa (2016).

Peter Baumgartner, chief commercial officer of Etihad Airways, said: "The welcome addition of the England Cricket Team to our growing portfolio of global sporting associations demonstrates our commitment to the UK market and also to major international sporting events.

"Cricket enables Etihad Airways to create strong synergies between the key cricket playing nations and our major flight networks across the Indian Subcontinent, Australia and the UK.

"Cricket formsan important part of our international marketing strategy, providing us with an ideal platform to further build our brand in the UK, and create a deeper connection with our guests through supporting one of England's favourite sports."

Headquartered at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, the ECB is the governing body for all cricket in England and Wales.

David Collier, chief executive of ECB, said: "We are delighted to welcome a prestigious global brand such as Etihad Airways into our ever-expanding family of commercial partners. This is a major business partnership for ECB which will bring significant benefits to all our England teams and we will be working closely with Etihad Airways to deliver maximum exposure for their brand."

Etihad's sports sponsorship portfolio also includes Manchester City Football Club, the Indian Premier League's franchise cricket team the Mumbai Indians, the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Etihad Stadium in Melbourne, GAA Hurling All Ireland Senior Championship, Major League Soccer in the US, and the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.