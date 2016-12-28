Etihad launches MidEast's first aviation flammability test lab

Abu Dhabi airline partnets with Lantal Textiles to offer services including seat cushion, heat release and smoke tests

By Staff writer
  • Wednesday, 28 December 2016 2:11 PM

Etihad Airways Engineering and Lantal Textiles have launched the first flammability test laboratory in the Middle East, for regional customers within the aviation industry.

Located inside the Etihad Airways Engineering facility next to Abu Dhabi International Airport, the new Lantal laboratory will provide test services that include flammability tests, seat cushion tests, heat release and smoke tests.

Customers will include VIP operators, MRO organisations, design and production organisations as well as cabin interior suppliers, a statement said.

The laboratory will conform to ISO 17025 quality management standards, and all testing will be conducted in accordance with the Airworthiness Regulations.

Jeff Wilkinson, CEO of Etihad Airways Engineering, said: “We offer industry leading aircraft maintenance and engineering solutions to customers from all over the world for all major commercial aircraft types.

"Through our partnership with Lantal, it is now easier and faster for aviation customers in the region to access world-class flammability testing at our facility in Abu Dhabi.”

Dr Urs Rickenbacher, CEO of Lantal added: "The Lantal flammability test lab in Switzerland is well-known for its high quality standards and short lead times. We have a significant market share in Europe and our new lab in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Etihad Airways Engineering, will now bring our service closer to customers in the Middle East."

Related:

Stories

UAE's Etihad inks codeshare deal with Montenegro Airlines

Jobs squeeze at Etihad, airline confirms

Emirates crash inquiry to take 'two to three years', says GCAA director

Etihad Airways flight in emergency landing following engine failure

Etihad, Lufthansa set for further alliances following codeshare agreement

Galleries
Revealed: Top 10 airlines in the world

Revealed: Top 10 airlines in the world

Companies

Etihad Airways

Also in Transport

Revealed: Dubai's plan to ease NYE traffic congestion

Third of UAE motorists to pay more for 2017 insurance amid new rules

Also in UAE

Dubai's sovereign fund posts $2.8bn H1 net profit

Four senior staff said to depart National Bank of Abu Dhabi

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Kuwait »

Bader Al Kharafi  Ahmed Shihab-Eldin  Ghosson Al Khaled  Mishaery Al Afasy 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Election of Donald Trump, one-time owner of now-defunct East...

3
Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

In a few short years how we get from A to B will be dramatically...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking