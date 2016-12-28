Etihad launches MidEast's first aviation flammability test lab

Etihad Airways Engineering and Lantal Textiles have launched the first flammability test laboratory in the Middle East, for regional customers within the aviation industry.

Located inside the Etihad Airways Engineering facility next to Abu Dhabi International Airport, the new Lantal laboratory will provide test services that include flammability tests, seat cushion tests, heat release and smoke tests.

Customers will include VIP operators, MRO organisations, design and production organisations as well as cabin interior suppliers, a statement said.

The laboratory will conform to ISO 17025 quality management standards, and all testing will be conducted in accordance with the Airworthiness Regulations.

Jeff Wilkinson, CEO of Etihad Airways Engineering, said: “We offer industry leading aircraft maintenance and engineering solutions to customers from all over the world for all major commercial aircraft types.

"Through our partnership with Lantal, it is now easier and faster for aviation customers in the region to access world-class flammability testing at our facility in Abu Dhabi.”

Dr Urs Rickenbacher, CEO of Lantal added: "The Lantal flammability test lab in Switzerland is well-known for its high quality standards and short lead times. We have a significant market share in Europe and our new lab in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Etihad Airways Engineering, will now bring our service closer to customers in the Middle East."