Etihad, Philippine Airlines ink partnership agreement

Etihad Airways and Philippine Airlines (PAL) on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership agreement that marks a new era of cooperation between the carriers.

The agreement covers codeshare flights, loyalty programmes, airport lounges, joint sales and marketing programmes, a Philippines domestic air pass, cargo, and the coordination of airport operations at their Abu Dhabi and Manila hubs.

James Hogan, Etihad Airways’ president and CEO, said: “This new partnership builds on the success of our original codeshare agreement and reflects the mutual respect, trust and goodwill that have built up over time – not only between the airlines but also between our governments.

“What is particularly significant about the new commercial arrangements is that our millions of customers are the winners – this is a truly customer-centric proposition.”

Ramon S Ang, PAL president and chief operating officer, added: “This new agreement is one of the ways by which PAL hopes to further build its global network. By harmonising our products, we get to offer our passengers much wider and better travel options all over the world while boosting economic activity for both our countries through trade and tourism.”

Initially, the airline partners will place their respective ‘PR’ and ‘EY’ codes on each other’s Manila-Abu Dhabi flights to operate a combined total of 19 weekly flights between the two capitals.

Etihad Airways will also place its ‘EY’ code on Philippine Airlines flights from Manila to 20 destinations throughout the Philippines in the first phase, increasing to 28 during 2014.

Members of Philippine Airlines Mabuhay Miles Frequent Flyer Program and Etihad Airways Etihad Guest will also enjoy reciprocal loyalty programme benefits including miles earn and redemption, priority check-in and boarding, baggage handling and lounge access across both networks.

On the cargo front, the airlines have signed a letter of intent for an extensive capacity agreement based on the bellyhold of all passenger services between Abu Dhabi and Manila, as well as connecting airfreight into Africa, Australia, the Middle East and South East Asia.

The comprehensive new commercial agreement follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the airlines in Abu Dhabi on April 28.