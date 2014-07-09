Etihad, Philippine Airlines ink partnership agreement

Deal covers codeshare flights, loyalty programmes, airport lounges, joint sales and marketing programmes, cargo, and coordination of airport ops

By Andy Sambidge
  • Wednesday, 9 July 2014 3:50 PM

Etihad Airways and Philippine Airlines (PAL) on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership agreement that marks a new era of cooperation between the carriers.

The agreement covers codeshare flights, loyalty programmes, airport lounges, joint sales and marketing programmes, a Philippines domestic air pass, cargo, and the coordination of airport operations at their Abu Dhabi and Manila hubs. 

James Hogan, Etihad Airways’ president and CEO, said: “This new partnership builds on the success of our original codeshare agreement and reflects the mutual respect, trust and goodwill that have built up over time – not only between the airlines but also between our governments.

“What is particularly significant about the new commercial arrangements is that our millions of customers are the winners – this is a truly customer-centric proposition.”

Ramon S Ang, PAL president and chief operating officer, added: “This new agreement is one of the ways by which PAL hopes to further build its global network. By harmonising our products, we get to offer our passengers much wider and better travel options all over the world while boosting economic activity for both our countries through trade and tourism.”

Initially, the airline partners will place their respective ‘PR’ and ‘EY’ codes on each other’s Manila-Abu Dhabi flights to operate a combined total of 19 weekly flights between the two capitals.

Etihad Airways will also place its ‘EY’ code on Philippine Airlines flights from Manila to 20 destinations throughout the Philippines in the first phase, increasing to 28 during 2014. 

Members of Philippine Airlines Mabuhay Miles Frequent Flyer Program and Etihad Airways Etihad Guest will also enjoy reciprocal loyalty programme benefits including miles earn and redemption, priority check-in and boarding, baggage handling and lounge access across both networks.

On the cargo front, the airlines have signed a letter of intent for an extensive capacity agreement based on the bellyhold of all passenger services between Abu Dhabi and Manila, as well as connecting airfreight into Africa, Australia, the Middle East and South East Asia.

The comprehensive new commercial agreement follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the airlines in Abu Dhabi on April 28.

Related:

Stories

Etihad Airways says revenues up 28% to $3.2bn in H1

James Hogan: The facts about Etihad

Etihad withdraws from annual Skytrax airline awards

Etihad, Air NZ to work 'constructively' to revive Virgin Australia

Galleries
Etihad unveils new luxury A380 interiors

Etihad unveils new luxury A380 interiors

Companies

Etihad Airways

Also in Transport

Airbus seals deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft

UAE's Etihad inks codeshare deal with Montenegro Airlines

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Qatar »

Hassan Al Thawadi  Mutaz Barshim  Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Election of Donald Trump, one-time owner of now-defunct East...

3
Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

In a few short years how we get from A to B will be dramatically...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking