Etihad's holiday business unit hires new managing director

Gavin Halliday to join Hala in September, will also be responsible for Etihad's new global loyalty company
Etihad Aviation Group (EAG) has announced the appointment of Gavin Halliday as managing director of Hala Group, its destination management and global loyalty unit.
At Hala, Halliday will lead EAG's new global loyalty company which brings together Etihad Guest with the loyalty programmes of other EAG partner airlines.
He will also have responsibility for EAG’s destination and conference management organisations, which are critical elements of the company’s plans to grow leisure and business travel to Abu Dhabi and the UAE.
For the last three years, Halliday has been CEO of Avios, IAG’s global loyalty programme. Previously, he held senior commercial positions at IAG, Iberia, British Midland and British Airways.
Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, chairman of EAG, said: “Hala is a critical element of Etihad’s strategy to leverage the combined reach and value of our airline partners.
“We are particularly excited at the experience that Gavin will bring to our global loyalty marketing programme, for which we have big plans.”
Halliday added: “This is an incredible opportunity. Etihad Airways has been one of the fastest-growing airlines of the last decade and Hala is an engine for further expansion. I look forward to working closely with local travel companies and organisations to bring more business and vacation visitors to Abu Dhabi and the UAE.”
Hala Group was established in 2016 to bring more focus to EAG’s portfolio of loyalty, travel and hospitality businesses. It includes Global Loyalty Company, Etihad Holidays, Hala Abu Dhabi, Hala Travel Management and the Amadeus Joint Venture.
Halliday will start in his new role in early September.
